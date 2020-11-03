My wishlist for our new Chief Technology Officer

When I saw the job advert for a party’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), I was very excited.

As someone who works as a Head of Product Development for a startup, and has previously worked as a consultant specifically around digital strategy transformation, I see a great opportunity for the party.

To me, it seems the party’s current technology systems consist of tools that were bought off-the-shelf and are (mostly) perfectly good at doing what they were bought for. But these tools tend to be isolated, and coherence when trying to join things together, as anyone who’s ever run a Typeform survey and then had to manually get it into Connect will tell you. Now HQ have hired that CTO, here are my 2 main wishes: get a powerful foundation for data in place, and build a culture of open source around it.

Connect forms the backbone of our data operations, but Connect is an all-in-one system as both a database, and the interface to that database. If we want to do something that Connect doesn’t do, we either have to contort our workflow to match the way Connect wants us to do it, or we have to bolt something on around it (such as Registr for uploading marked registers, or the various tools for syncing between Connect and other systems, or the enhanced Walk Manager tools I’ve seen people have in place). I would love to have a separation between the database, and the user interfaces to get data in, out, or processed, within it. With a core database, both HQ and talented volunteers (such as those who’ve produced tools like Registr) can build additional tools that expose and manipulate that data depending on the exact task needed, making it easier to get additional data in to our central store (enhancing the value of our data, and making it useful for micro-targeting, as Alisha Lewis’s recent blog post advocates), and to then act on that data in a way designed to match the way our campaigning works. By federating our campaigning tools and access to data in this way, it makes it much easier to unlock latent talent and opportunity within the party, as well as making it easier to evolve our campaigning tools as our campaigning techniques improve.

Of course, data security and GDPR compliance must live at the heart of this ecosystem of tools, which is why in additional to this central database HQ must also provide a single sign on for Lib Dem members. This provides a single point of truth for the access level of an individual campaigner, making granting, revoking and auditing that access across all of our many data sources simple.

So these are my wishes to our new CTO: get the big picture of our tech into shape with the strong foundations of a core database and permissions system, and some core campaigning tools around that, but to also leverage talented volunteers who can then build a wider ecosystem of tools, enhanced data and workflows to maximise the value and insight our data can give us.

* Chris Northwood is a Lib Dem campaigner and future council candidate in Manchester