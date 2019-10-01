Narcissm – Democracy’s Nemesis?

Jacinda Ardern’s empathic response to the bombing of a mosque in New Zealand in March this year made international headlines. The press went into a frenzy over her sensitive and visibly moved reactions to those affected by the tragedy.

It’s really telling of our age, that Ardern herself became the subject of the news when she was doing what any decent leader should be doing. We elect politicians to represent us, so surely the ability to sympathise and to imagine who we, the electorate are, what our needs, aspirations and vulnerabilities are, is a basic requirement of the job?

Why are we putting up with Johnson and Trump when we could have Ardern? We are living through an epidemic of manipulation on a global scale and there is a pattern to how we got to this point. It didn’t happen over night.

While some of my Brexit-weary friends are turning to G&T, baking or prayer, my pick me up has been Ramani Durvasala. Durvasala has been studying Trump’s seemingly erratic behaviour and is finding that it follows a set pattern. Each time Trump gets away with something outrageous, he goes one step further and the next unthinkable thing happens. Liberals are in a permanent state of shock and disbelief.

Trump, like his friends Johnston and Farage are narcissists. We hear the word bandied about quite a lot at the moment and while each of us has some degree of narcissism, at their most extreme, sociopathic narcissist have key behaviours in common. They:-

• lack empathy and compassion.

• are manipulative and will distort the truth to suit themselves

• think the law and rules are for others, not them

• are highly critical of others but don’t take criticism well themselves • are entitled and often pompous

• are quick to anger, rage and outbursts

• are superficial and shallow

Does this sound familiar? Narcissists can’t help themselves, but no-one else can either. They are damaged and damaging to those around them and we should shield ourselves from them at all costs. Politics is a magnet for them; power, limelight, influence. We need to learn how to protect ourselves as individuals and collectively and to stop them in their tracks early on.

Trump, Johnston, Farage all got to the top by salami slicing. They used an incremental and long campaign to get there. They have made provocation their weapon and each time they have got away with an outrage, it has spurned them on the an even greater one. Witness the recent vile scenes in the Commons. It will get worse because that’s how the behaviour patterns work. They have no self regulation, no moral compass.

Early intervention, with zero tolerance, is the best way to limit the damage caused by narcissists, but as they are the masters of manipulation and deceit, this is difficult. We don’t tolerate sexism, bullying, racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia and other forms of destructive behaviour, so why isn’t this insidious behaviour on the list?

Somehow, we as a party need to better educate ourselves to the destructive forces of narcissism and be better equipped to recognise and deal with its complex, destructive protagonists. A stitch in time……. They are a threat to our prosperity and to healthy growth.

* Hilton Marlton is the Welsh Lib Dem rep on Federal People Development Committee