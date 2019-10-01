Sam Gyimah MP writes… Distorting reality is no way to run a country

Steve Jobs, the legendary founder of Apple was often described as using a ‘reality distortion field’ to convince himself and others to believe almost anything. Employing the techniques of bravado, hyperbole and sheer persistence, he could make an impossible task seem possible.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s Chief strategist – a known fan of tech titans such as Steve Jobs and Elon Musk – seems to want to employ these techniques in pursuit of Brexit at any price and to crush the hopes of Remainers.

The Government’s multi-million pound advertising campaign telling us all to ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ on October the 31st is designed to subliminally suggest to the voters that this is the only option open to us. Everything we know points towards the fact that there is no orderly way to leave the EU by that date. Despite this, the Government’s social media, radio and TV adverts are running every day, as if in total denial of reality.

Reality distortion is about altering our sense of proportion. So in the last week, Ministers have resorted to inculcating a sense of fear, by briefing the press anonymously that there would be riots if Brexit is not delivered on October 31st, and that the only way to stop this is to get Brexit done. It is astonishing to see the British Government using the threat of mob violence as a reason to back its Brexit plan. This is something no politician should contemplate if they were to give a moment’s thought to the future of our country. Whipping up the mob will only backfire on the government.

Cummings has learnt the wrong lessons. The Government is not a tech start-up where you can move fast and break things in pursuit of growth and profit. There is more at stake here. This is about our common future as a country, and the government has a responsibility for the jobs and livelihoods of 66 million citizens of this country, not just to the 17.4m who voted leave.

Also hustle and reality distortion cannot compensate for a flawed project. At Apple, Jobs and Jony Ive developed and designed iconic products that worked – that’s why they were so successful. Brexit however is a project full of contradictions. And three years on from the referendum, the Conservative government seems incapable of levelling with the public on the trade-offs and difficulties of delivering this project. So the Government’s approach is the opposite of that taken by the tech entrepreneurs. It’s Irish border proposals are a perfect example: they are not made in good faith and do not stand up to scrutiny. British pluck can go a long way, but it cannot defy the realities and rules of international trade and diplomacy.

So what is our current reality? There is no parliamentary majority for any deal. And when MPs talk of wanting to vote for a deal, they mean different things. Some Labour MPs want a deal that delivers the softest possible Brexit. Some Conservative MPs want the hardest possible Brexit and to do a trade deal with Donald Trump.

While Parliament remains deadlocked on the issue and the EU retains its position on the Irish backstop, the simple truth is that there can be no orderly Brexit by October 31st. At the same time, we know that a No Deal Brexit would cause unprecedented economic and social damage to our country, and would mean years of subsequent negotiations from a weakened position.

Instead of grandstanding about Brexit, casting blame at anyone who asks legitimate questions, a responsible Government would level with the British public and set out the choices available to our country. That is why the best way forward is to bring the decision back to the people, and hold a referendum with the option to Remain in the EU. And if we are elected with a majority, revoke Article 50.

* Sam Gyimah is the MP for East Surrey. He has held a number of Government positions culminating in a term as Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation. Sam defected from the Conservative party to the Liberal Democrats in September 2019, when he was welcomed on stage in Bournemouth by Jo Swinson.