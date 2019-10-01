Where we are – Lib Dem morning briefing

The Lib Dem press office has provided an excellent summary of where we are this morning, together with the agenda for Parliament today:
Top Lines:
Liberal Democrats remain committed to stopping Brexit, and that starts with stopping no-deal. We want a People’s Vote to stop Brexit, and in the event of a general election then every vote for the Liberal Democrats will be a vote to revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit altogether.
A vote of no confidence held right now would make no-deal more likely, not less. That is why Jo Swinson successfully argued that one should not be tabled this week.
There is no majority in Parliament to make Jeremy Corbyn an interim Prime Minister. The ball is now very clearly in Jeremy Corbyn’s court on this. He needs to put the national interest first and make clear who he would support.
Our priority this week will be getting as much information as we can about the impacts of Brexit on peoples jobs and their lives. We need more information about Operation Kingfisher, Operation Snowbunting and Operation Black Swan.
On the Conservatives
Fanatically repeating ‘Get Brexit Done’ does not give any comfort to the cancer patient worried about accessing their medication. Getting Brexit done puts lives and jobs at risk.
The Conservative Government are being cavalier with peoples’ jobs and livelihoods by pursuing their disastrous Brexit. That is why Liberal Democrats are going to force them to publish as much information as we can about the consequences of their actions, so people can see for themselves whose side they are really on.
On Jeremy Corbyn
The numbers do not add up for Jeremy Corbyn. The former Conservatives have said they will not vote for him, Anna Soubry and the Independent Group have said they will not vote for him, former Labour MPs like Ian Austin have said they will not vote for him and he cannot even guarantee all the Labour MPs would support him either.
Any conversation about an emergency Government should now focus on uniting behind a candidate who can command support in Parliament. Jeremy Corbyn should put the national interest first and make clear who he is willing to support in the event a candidate is needed.
House of Commons
Prayers [11.30pm]
Tabling Deadlines Today [12.30pm]
Work and Pensions (Monday 7 October 2.30)
Urgent Questions and Ministerial Statements [12.30pm]
TBC
Motion for approval
That the draft Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Transitional Arrangements etc.) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 24 July, be approved.
Motion for approval
That the draft Common Agricultural Policy and Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 24 July, be approved.
Motion for approval
That the draft Import and Export Licences (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 23 July, be approved.
Motion for approval
That the draft Pesticides (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 17 July, be approved
Presentation of Public Petitions
Freewheelers’ use of bus lanes: Valerie Vaz
Westminster Hall
9.30am – 11.00am Sir Christopher Chope Legal protection for residents of park homes
11.00am – 11.30am Mr Bob Seely Improving healthcare on the Isle of Wight
2.30pm – 4.00pm Sir Vince Cable Socialcare funding
4.00pm – 4.30pm Liz KendallChild poverty in Leicester
4.30pm – 5.30pm Margot James Adult learning and vocational skills in training in the Metropolitan borough of Dudley
Adjournment Debate
Performance of South Western Railway (Caroline Nokes)
House of Lords
ORAL QUESTIONS
L. Tyler
B. Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville
B. Walmsley
B. Garden of Frognal / L. Addington
Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland Combined Authority (Adult Education Functions) Order 2019 – L. Agnew of Oulton
Speaking: B. Garden of Frognal, L. Beith
Terrorism Act 2000 (Proscribed Organisations) (Amendment) (No.2) Order 2019 – B. Williams of Trafford
Speaking: L. Paddick
Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (Legal Aid for Separated Children) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2019 – L. Keen of Elie
Speaking: L. Marks of Henley-on-Thames
Over the Counter Derivatives, Central Counterparties and Trade Repositories (Amendment, etc. and Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (No.2) Regulations 2019 – L. Bethell
Speaking: B. Kramer, B. Bowles of Berkhamsted
Financial Services (Miscellaneous) (Amendment) (EU Exit) (No.3) Regulations 2019 – L. Bethell
Speaking: B. Kramer, B. Bowles of Berkhamsted
Corbyn is a brexiteer, he always has been. So he will not move on this. To him, crashing out of the EU is acceptable, especially if he can then blame someone else.
Much talk today about Johnson’s ‘Brexit Plan’, what if he IS able to score some sort of deal with the EU and brings it to the House before October 19th.
Are we going to agree to it provided that there will be confirmatory referendum with remain on the ballot and franchise extended to 16 year olds tied in?
Obviously there is lots of stuff happening behind the scenes that we cant be told about but I still doubt that a GNU can happen.
We still have the Benn Act & The various Tory “Plans” to get round it sound like empty bluster to me.
The Government are now briefing that there is a tremendous 3-way split in The Cabinet which they are oddly happy to tell us about. I take that to mean that Johnson is preparing to back down & ask for an Extension afterall.
That means an Election in late November or early December, probably.
Can we break through ? In the past few Weeks we have been taking Vote share from both Tories & Labour, currently we are around 20% or 21%, perhaps only 3% behind Labour.
Here is where we (and Labour) are compared with 5 months ago (You Gov polling)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFyR49xXUAA6Vr8?format=png&name=4096×4096
Lib Dems are now far more likely to be recognised as an Anti Brexit Party by a ratio of 53 to 70 than Labour, the awareness for whom as an anti-Brexit Party has remained almost unchanged at 42 to 43.
If things stay the same (and that may not be likely but is the best assumption for strategic planning) we will dominate a General Election fought on Brexit. Labour will disappear from sight.
We must hold our nerve; back our leader, back her strategy, believe and, then, what Labour did to us at the start of the C20th we shall do to them at the start of the C21st.
That is where we are today.
I can’t help but think that too many on the Remain side are taking far too an entrenched position on who they are prepared to work with. The only important thing is the task, and that needs to be clearly planned and agreed very soon now, by intense discussions between all groups.
Saying “I can’t work with Jeremy” or even worse “Other people can’t work with Jeremy” will just divert attention and effort from agreeing what to do and how and when to do it. At the moment it seems too many are simply painting themselves into a corner which they will trap themselves in, and I am afraid Jo is doing that with our party.
What is needed is thinking completely outside the box and looking for new solutions, not just by parliamentarians but by people in parties outside the Westminster bubble.
Instead of trying to make a failed model work in totally new circumstances, If the problem is who will be Prime minister, the question has to be how do we change things so who is Prime Minister does not matter, or perhaps how do we evolve the role of Prime Minister to remove those concerns.
Having one man or woman at the top, ploughing ahead with their personal agenda, ignoring all else, is what has got the Country (Cameron), Brexit (May), and now possibly Remain into the mire in recent years. Lib Dems saw it happen to us with a Leader to whom “Showing Coalition works” (for five years) was more important than delivering Liberal Democracy in the following decades. We have to learn from the lessons of the past.
If Remain fails, we will all be equally culpable, and all of us should be urging our leaders to look for alternatives to make it work, not for reasons to say No. In that vein, exactly How do ordinary members like me make contact with Jo?
Keep trying Jo.
Maybe Labour MPs should have a quick election on who else they would support as Interim Prime Minister (IPM)
Maybe the Tory 21 (Minus Sam Gyimah, now Lib Dem, plus Amber Rudd) should have a similar vote, some of them are in Manchester and calling whipped Tory MPs ‘friend’.
Some of them (not Sam Gyimah obviously) might want the whip restored.
Greg Clark has been voting with the government. Is there any comment on the rumour that he could be nominated as British Commissioner? (A non-job if the UK leaves the EU, but the UK would presumably retain the equivalent of an ambassador).