Where we are – Lib Dem morning briefing

The Lib Dem press office has provided an excellent summary of where we are this morning, together with the agenda for Parliament today:



Morning Newsletter

Top Lines:

Liberal Democrats remain committed to stopping Brexit, and that starts with stopping no-deal. We want a People’s Vote to stop Brexit, and in the event of a general election then every vote for the Liberal Democrats will be a vote to revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit altogether.

A vote of no confidence held right now would make no-deal more likely, not less. That is why Jo Swinson successfully argued that one should not be tabled this week.

There is no majority in Parliament to make Jeremy Corbyn an interim Prime Minister. The ball is now very clearly in Jeremy Corbyn’s court on this. He needs to put the national interest first and make clear who he would support.

Our priority this week will be getting as much information as we can about the impacts of Brexit on peoples jobs and their lives. We need more information about Operation Kingfisher, Operation Snowbunting and Operation Black Swan.

On the Conservatives

Fanatically repeating ‘Get Brexit Done’ does not give any comfort to the cancer patient worried about accessing their medication. Getting Brexit done puts lives and jobs at risk.

The Conservative Government are being cavalier with peoples’ jobs and livelihoods by pursuing their disastrous Brexit. That is why Liberal Democrats are going to force them to publish as much information as we can about the consequences of their actions, so people can see for themselves whose side they are really on.

On Jeremy Corbyn

The numbers do not add up for Jeremy Corbyn. The former Conservatives have said they will not vote for him, Anna Soubry and the Independent Group have said they will not vote for him, former Labour MPs like Ian Austin have said they will not vote for him and he cannot even guarantee all the Labour MPs would support him either.

Any conversation about an emergency Government should now focus on uniting behind a candidate who can command support in Parliament. Jeremy Corbyn should put the national interest first and make clear who he is willing to support in the event a candidate is needed.

House of Commons

Prayers [11.30pm]

Tabling Deadlines Today [12.30pm]

Work and Pensions (Monday 7 October 2.30)

Urgent Questions and Ministerial Statements [12.30pm]

TBC

Motion for approval

That the draft Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Transitional Arrangements etc.) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 24 July, be approved.

Motion for approval

That the draft Common Agricultural Policy and Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 24 July, be approved.

Motion for approval

That the draft Import and Export Licences (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 23 July, be approved.

Motion for approval

That the draft Pesticides (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which were laid before this House on 17 July, be approved

Presentation of Public Petitions

Freewheelers’ use of bus lanes: Valerie Vaz

Westminster Hall

9.30am – 11.00am Sir Christopher Chope Legal protection for residents of park homes

11.00am – 11.30am Mr Bob Seely Improving healthcare on the Isle of Wight

2.30pm – 4.00pm Sir Vince Cable Socialcare funding

4.00pm – 4.30pm Liz KendallChild poverty in Leicester

4.30pm – 5.30pm Margot James Adult learning and vocational skills in training in the Metropolitan borough of Dudley

Adjournment Debate

Performance of South Western Railway (Caroline Nokes)

House of Lords

ORAL QUESTIONS

L. Tyler

B. Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville

B. Walmsley

B. Garden of Frognal / L. Addington

Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland Combined Authority (Adult Education Functions) Order 2019 – L. Agnew of Oulton

Speaking: B. Garden of Frognal, L. Beith

Terrorism Act 2000 (Proscribed Organisations) (Amendment) (No.2) Order 2019 – B. Williams of Trafford

Speaking: L. Paddick

Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (Legal Aid for Separated Children) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2019 – L. Keen of Elie

Speaking: L. Marks of Henley-on-Thames

Over the Counter Derivatives, Central Counterparties and Trade Repositories (Amendment, etc. and Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (No.2) Regulations 2019 – L. Bethell

Speaking: B. Kramer, B. Bowles of Berkhamsted

Financial Services (Miscellaneous) (Amendment) (EU Exit) (No.3) Regulations 2019 – L. Bethell

Speaking: B. Kramer, B. Bowles of Berkhamsted