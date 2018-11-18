New issue of Liberator out

Issue 393 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

Our first free sample article for this issue is by Sarah Green deploring the diversion of money and time caused by the way Vince Cable’s reform proposals were handled.

In the other free article, Liverpool group leader Richard Kemp explains why he for one is not a ‘moderate’.

Both are on: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

Also in this issue:

Reverse Double – The Immigration debate at Brighton showed the party both morally and politically wrong, says Natasha Chapman

Damned From the Start –The Liberal Democrats’ new foreign policy paper is riddled with flaws, hardly surprising when the whole policy process has become unworkable and prey to special interests, says Paul Reynolds

Still Out of the Government’s Mind – Despite recent funding increases mental health services remain shamefully inadequate, especially for the young, says Claire Tyler

Churchill Would Have Voted Remain –The wartime leader’s own speeches may it clear he was no eurosceptic, says Graham Bishop

An Arranged Marriage, Contemporary-Style –Trevor Smith sees Nick Clegg as a natural fit at Facebook

Taking Back the Empties – Ample empty and under used property exist to solve the housing crisis without concreting green belts, says Kiron Reid

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, including some light thrown on what the Federal Board did to the Cable reforms, and the establishment’s machinations before the immigration debate.

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free, together with subscription details (£25 a year) on our website. See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk