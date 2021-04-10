New issue of Liberator out – 406

Liberator 406 is out and can be downloaded for free here. You can also sign up through the website to receive each issue as it comes out.

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 406 includes:

NUCLEAR OPTION
Are Liberal Democrat members just electrons floating around or part of the nucleus of something larger, asks David Grace

THE VOTERS TORIES WANT TO TURN AWAY
Voter suppression – in particular of young people and ethnic groups – is a feature of Americans politics the Government seeks to import here, says Shaun Roberts

DETENTION QUESTIONS ON THE DOORSTEP
The Government looks set to make the immigration detention system even worse, and the issue will come up at elections. Margaret Lally arms Liberal Democrats with some answers

LISTEN FOR THE MUSIC
You may not get to listen to a band in a pub, venue or field this year, but the live music industry is ready to bounce back if the government will let it, says Peter Chegwyn

DEADLY TEXTBOOKS
The UK remains enmeshed with Saudi Arabia even while it continues to export an intolerant ideology, says Rebecca Tinsley

TWINS IN TROUBLE
A new Liberal Democrat campaign seeks to help people affected by the suppression of LGBT rights in parts of Poland. Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett reports

FURY CROSS THE MERSEY
Richard Kemp details the grotesque situation inspectors have found in Labour’s Liverpool

IS IT REALLY 40 YEARS ON?
The foundation of the SDP might seem like ancient history but a book to mark its 40th anniversary has some topical ideas, finds Susan Simmonds

A VERY LIBERAL MUDDLE
Identity politics is not about elevating groups over individuals but rather ensuring that all voices are heard, says Miranda Roberts

A GAP IN WALES
Kirsty Williams’ decisions to stand down from Welsh Senedd leaves the Liberal Democrats facing difficult elections without a figure whose record has made her popular says Peter Black

PATRIOTIC GESTURES
As Labour wraps itself in the Union Jack, the Compass organisation has looked at place and identity. Are there liberal ideas there too, wonders Wendy Kyrle-Pope?

OBITUARIES – TONY GREAVES
The death of Tony Greaves in March saw the loss – among much else – of a rare combination of intellectual and campaigner who had been a fixture in Liberal politics for more than 50 years. These obituaries attempt to capture some of Tony’s contribution but we’re aware there are many gaps – for example his role in the Young Liberals and his time as a political bookseller.

