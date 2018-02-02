New issue of Liberator out

Issue 388 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

Find out with our two free articles from this issue how Adrian Sanders thinks there is an ‘exit from Brexit ‘, and why Rebecca Tinsley is sounding the alarm over the persecution of Cameroon’s English speakers.

Also in this issue:

Blood Flows in Myanmar – Phil Bennion describes Liberal International’s activity to try to protect the Rohingya

How Universities Sold Their Souls – Trevor Smith looks at why seats of learning decided to chase money

Battling Brexit From the Red Benches – Tony Greaves on what Lib Dem peers can do to try to halt Brexit

Corbyn is Nick Clegg’s Fault – Allan Biggar has been out of active politics for many years, and looks at whether he should contemplate a return.

Bidding for No Trumps – Adrian Slade thinks the US president may not last long

SLF Looks to Set an Agenda – Geoff Payne responds to criticism of SLF in the previous Liberator

SLF Alive and Kicking – Helen Flynn describes SLF’s forthcoming book of policy ideas

Tolerance: The Character of Strenuous Liberty – by John Thurso, abridged from his Charles Kennedy memorial lecture.

Obituary: Bill Pitt, by Michael Meadowcroft

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

