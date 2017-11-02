New Policy Working Group on Race Equality: Chair Needed

Readers of Geoff Payne’s report on the last FPC meeting, on 18 October, may remember that we took the decision to establish a new policy working group on Race Equality.

The first stage in the process is for the FPC to appoint a chair of the working group, and we’re advertising for applicants now.

The chair will lead a group of around 15–20 members to produce policy proposals setting out the party’s plans for improving race equality and helping us reach out to BAME communities, while exemplifying the party’s values.

The working group will take evidence in the first half of 2018 with a view to producing a consultation paper in July. After a consultation session at the September 2018 conference, the policy paper will be finalised over October-December 2018 to be published in January 2019, and debated at the spring 2019 conference.

Key responsibilities include:

Managing the development of the party’s policy on race equality

Management of a group of volunteers

Close work with our spokespeople and parliamentarians on race equality policy issues

Engagement with external policy experts

Running a comprehensive consultation and engagement strategy

Preparing drafts of the policy paper.

The position is voluntary, and we expect it to take about 20 days’ work over the year. The chair must be a member of the party. Desirable experience includes:

Experience in managing policy discussions with parliamentarians and at other senior levels within the party successfully, or equivalent

Knowledge of race equality policy issues

Experience of campaigns, media or communications.

The deadline for applications for the position is 5.00 pm on Wednesday 15th November. You should apply here.

When we’ve appointed the chair and agreed the exact remit with them, we’ll advertise for members of the working group – so keep an eye on our Facebook group and Liberal Democrat Voice.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.