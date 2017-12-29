New year, new us?

As we come into 2018, surely it is time for our party to regroup and to push forward in the fight to renew our place in British politics.

A quick glance of the progressive press and you’d think the Lib Dems were about to collapse. Apparently we have come through this year, bruised and battered, only to find an entire lack of real resurgence under our new party leader in Vince Cable. Supposedly, our polls are at around 7%, and most of our MPs have slim and fading majorities. Unfortunately, an ex-leader is now embroiled in speculation over a knighthood which, deserved or not, has prompted more conversation about promises forgotten and failings foretold.

And yet there is hope, real hope, that if energy and commitment are driven in the right direction, our party has a genuine chance of becoming a powerful, and very necessary voice in the fight against the insidious face of populist politics. It is my firm belief that we see before us an incredible opportunity – the gap in British politics for a real progressive voice is vast and needs filling. This is our party’s chance to stand tall and present voters with a choice of calm and rational, liberal and progressive politics – that would ultimately stem the tide of decline and of difficulty that our country faces.

The time is nigh for a re-think of strategy. As one staffer recently put it, “are we a Charles Kennedy-catch-all opposition party or are we the SDP, an adjunct to another party? Are we first and foremost an anti-Brexit party, or not? I don’t know the answers to these questions”.

But in reality, the answers are staring us in the face. There is a reason why membership of our party has risen above 100,000. It is because people want to see what the Lib Dems offer, on a wider scale. With strong leadership, with youthful conviction and with passion, it is time for us to stand up and speak out. There are so many people in Britain that are crying out for a firm voice of progression, and it is time we offered them it. We need more dynamism and more belief in what we stand for. We need to offer voters conviction, not confusion. That is why it is my opinion that the leadership must now set out a clear platform for voters to see. One that is not consumed by the ‘B-word’ but that offers choices on all major issues. We are not just the anti-brexit party; we need real policies that present choice in all major areas, and we need energy and passion to drive these forward. Britain stands on the verge of a major societal shift – we need to be ahead of this, driving it.

The turn of a new year presents a unique opportunity to launch an agenda, and to reinvigorate our party. New year – new us. Let’s get to work.

* Henry Madell joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016