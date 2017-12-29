New year, new us?

As we come into 2018, surely it is time for our party to regroup and to push forward in the fight to renew our place in British politics.
A quick glance of the progressive press and you’d think the Lib Dems were about to collapse. Apparently we have come through this year, bruised and battered, only to find an entire lack of real resurgence under our new party leader in Vince Cable. Supposedly, our polls are at around 7%, and most of our MPs have slim and fading majorities. Unfortunately, an ex-leader is now embroiled in speculation over a knighthood which, deserved or not, has prompted more conversation about promises forgotten and failings foretold.
And yet there is hope, real hope, that if energy and commitment are driven in the right direction, our party has a genuine chance of becoming a powerful, and very necessary voice in the fight against the insidious face of populist politics. It is my firm belief that we see before us an incredible opportunity – the gap in British politics for a real progressive voice is vast and needs filling. This is our party’s chance to stand tall and present voters with a choice of calm and rational, liberal and progressive politics – that would ultimately stem the tide of decline and of difficulty that our country faces.
The time is nigh for a re-think of strategy. As one staffer recently put it, “are we a Charles Kennedy-catch-all opposition party or are we the SDP, an adjunct to another party? Are we first and foremost an anti-Brexit party, or not? I don’t know the answers to these questions”.
But in reality, the answers are staring us in the face. There is a reason why membership of our party has risen above 100,000. It is because people want to see what the Lib Dems offer, on a wider scale. With strong leadership, with youthful conviction and with passion, it is time for us to stand up and speak out. There are so many people in Britain that are crying out for a firm voice of progression, and it is time we offered them it. We need more dynamism and more belief in what we stand for. We need to offer voters conviction, not confusion. That is why it is my opinion that the leadership must now set out a clear platform for voters to see. One that is not consumed by the ‘B-word’ but that offers choices on all major issues. We are not just the anti-brexit party; we need real policies that present choice in all major areas, and we need energy and passion to drive these forward. Britain stands on the verge of a major societal shift – we need to be ahead of this, driving it.
The turn of a new year presents a unique opportunity to launch an agenda, and to reinvigorate our party. New year – new us. Let’s get to work.
* Henry Madell joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016
Excellent piece, Henry. Yes, there is hope that with our conviction, thoughtfulness and energy, we can be seen as the progressive voice of British politics, and help drive our country forward. Young and old, we will work together and prove up to the task.
Perhaps we could make a prominent point of being and being known as the party which presents the most accurate and objective information on matters of importance, whether or not that information is or is not comfortable or fashionable. Theory and style are better built on proximity to reality.
Now is the time for new thinking and fresh ideas.
This optimism is to be welcomed, we are too good at talking ourselves down.
In fact while we havent yet seen any significant improvement in our National Polling we have seen massive gains in Vote Share at the Local level. Currently, I estimate that we are getting 21% in Local Byelections & that share has been rising by around 2.5% a Month. Theres no guarantee that improvement will continue of course but we do have real grounds for hope.
The commentaries also say that Nick Clegg does not want a peerage and that a parliamentary candidate has been chosen for Sheffield Hallam, good luck to her.
We should be a strong and vibrant Social Liberal Party on the lines that hit three successive record best General Elections under first Paddy Ashdown and then Charles Kennedy.
I am pleased that there are signs, since Vince became Leader, that we are moving back in that direction. Excellent policy announcements on Social Housing (Wera Hobhouse) Education (Layla Moran) and Welfare assessment (Stephen Lloyd) being 3 separate examples from 3 excellent MP’s of that process starting. William Wallace’s writing on tax here on Lib Dem Voice being another example.
It is going to be a long haul to repair the appalling damage of recent years but at last we seem to be serious about starting that long haul.
Well said, Henry. Local government elections will take place in London on 3 May 2018.
All London borough councillor seats are up for election. Mayoral contests will also be held in Hackney, Lewisham, Newham and Tower Hamlets.
Labour made a number of gains in 2014 including taking the Tory-led councils of Hammersmith and Fulham, and Croydon. They took 11 seats from the Conservatives to control Hammersmith for the first time since 2006. Labour also gained Merton and Redbridge Councils.
The Tories won Kingston Council from us, while holding Hillingdon, Wandsworth, Bexley, Westminster, Bromley, Richmond and Kensington and Chelsea.
Redbridge, which was controlled by a Tory and Lib Dem coalition, came under Labour control for the first time.
In Harrow, Labour regained control of the council and held Barking and Dagenham, Brent, Camden, Ealing, Enfield, Greenwich, Hackney, Haringey, Hounslow, Islington, Lambeth, Newham, Southwark and Waltham Forest, while in Merton it gained control where previously no party was in overall control.
The Liberal Democrats held Sutton. We lost 15 seats in Brent leaving us with just one councillor.
In the elections for a directly-elected mayor, Labour won Newham, Hackney and Lewisham., and also won the 2015 by-election in Tower Hamlets.
The London elections, just 4 months away, will be a good test of how we fare in both Tory and labour facing seats at the local level.
