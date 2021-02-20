NewsHound

Newshound: Local elections threatened by staff and polling station shortages

By | Sat 20th February 2021 - 9:02 am

The Guardian reports today that staff shortages and a lack of available polling stations risk bringing chaos to May’s local elections in England. Schools have been all but ruled out and many established venues are in use for testing or vaccinating.

There are concerns that some counts could take so long they contravene the law which says the count must be conducted within four days.

Newshound is currently recruiting fellow hounds prepared to offer their kennel at the price of one biscuit a voter if polling officers get desperate.

Hounds For Democracy!

