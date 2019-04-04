Newsnight highlights cover up of fears of no deal medicines shortages

I have a close family member who has Epilepsy. She needs daily medication to keep her condition under control and to allow her to work and live her life.

Last night Newsnight highlighted problems with the supply chain of some drugs, suggesting that some can’t be stockpiled.

Documents say that clinical outcomes “might be compromised” if treatment regimes have to be changed suddenly because of a lack of availability of particular drugs.

These documents have been kept quiet.

You can watch the report here:

This is yet another example of the Government’s irresponsible approach to Brexit. No Deal would not just cause economic catastrophe, it could put people in immediate danger of losing their lives. Yet the likes of Mark Francois, and, if reports are to be believed, significant numbers of Cabinet Ministers, think that inflicting that on us would be ok.

I don’t think that we are out of those woods yet. But it is clear that if No Deal looks like it is going to happen, the Government needs to revoke Article 50.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings