Caron Lindsay

Newsnight highlights cover up of fears of no deal medicines shortages

By | Thu 4th April 2019 - 2:55 pm

I have a close family member who has Epilepsy. She needs daily medication to keep her condition under control and to allow her to work and live her life.

Last night Newsnight highlighted problems with the supply chain of some drugs, suggesting that some can’t be stockpiled.

Documents say that clinical outcomes “might be compromised” if treatment regimes have to be changed suddenly because of a lack of availability of particular drugs.

These documents have been kept quiet.

You can watch the report here:

This is yet another example of the Government’s irresponsible approach to Brexit. No Deal would not just cause economic catastrophe, it could put people in immediate danger of losing their lives. Yet the likes of Mark Francois, and, if reports are to be believed, significant numbers of Cabinet Ministers, think that inflicting that on us would be ok.

I don’t think that we are out of those woods yet. But it is clear that if No Deal looks like it is going to happen, the Government needs to revoke Article 50.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 4th Apr '19 - 9:04pm

    Mark Francois (ERG) has been crudely rude to the Chancellor, who responded maturely on the Peston Programme (ITV). Hammond was also positive about a People’s Vote.
    Letwin-Cooper has passed by one vote. The Lords are being encouraged to examine it thoroughly. If that means filibuster they should also consider whether they are being undemocratic and the absurdities of their situation. Moderate pressure could contain removing the ridiculous bye-elections in the Lords and possibly doing health checks, as happens for drivers.
    The Times 4/4/2019, page 44, reports on what the Bank of England is saying (Sky News). No deal is likely to result in a fall in GDP and an increase in unemployment. “port infrastructure and customs infrastructure is not there and because it is not there the government is going to effectively not check goods as they come through the borders in the next few months.”
    This would be a smugglers’ paradise, with loss of revenue and a general loss of control.

