“I’ve never marched before”

Like a million others I marched for a People’s Vote on 23 March. It was the second time in six months I’d taken to the streets of London and once again it was an uplifting moment I won’t forget. My Queen-themed placard (“Is this the real life, is this just fantasy?”) raised a few laughs and provided good photo fodder.

But I’m a politician so I guess people expect me to be marching, campaigning and putting myself out there.

At October’s march I was joined by a friend from university days (a Labour supporter actually but disillusioned with Corbyn – aren’t we all?) and lots of fellow Lib Dems. This time I reached out to another friend from uni days – Tim. “Will you come along the march?’ I asked. Now Tim is a lovely guy, a Dad and husband, but not particularly political. I didn’t think he’d come to London but I asked him anyway. To my surprise he said yes. ‘This Brexit mess has got me angry” he wrote in a short email. And with that we were set to meet up.

The sun was glimpsing through the clouds around Park Lane on that Saturday and there were thousands and thousands of people milling around. To get to Tim we had to walk the wrong way through throngs of people. Politely saying ‘Excuse me’ we battled through the masses – my Bohemian Rhapsody themed placard drawing smiles and requests for pics. Well I had to oblige didn’t I?

We found Tim. He was surrounded by flag waving and poster holding hordes – and off we went to join the march.

After an hour or so of barely moving but talking excitedly, pointing, waving and laughing Tim suddenly said, “I’m so pleased I came – but do you know this is the first time in my life I’ve marched for anything?!”

Wow – this was a moment of surprise and delight. Tim, aged 54 and a half, was for the first time in his life making a stand and demonstrating for what he felt strongly about. I felt joy, I felt pride, I felt that this indeed was a moment to savour.

It got me thinking – how many other Tims were in the million strong crowd? Well, I did meet a few other first-time marchers that day and have heard tales of more since. This is a pivotal moment in British life. We Brits aren’t great at taking to the streets – we like to have a moan but unlike our friends across the Channel in France we do so from the safety of our sofa.

When I lived in France as a student there were always demos going on – it was shall we say ‘de rigeur’. On this island we do things differently, so when the British take to the streets in vast numbers (one in every 30 people in the UK were in London on 23 March) you have to sit up and take real notice.

That peaceful, amazing, intelligent march for a People’s Vote in its own way shook the foundations of politics. It said loud and clear ‘we have had enough, we are the reasonable majority who think you’ve got it wrong and we call for this wretched government to put it to the people!’

Looking back just 2 weeks ago it really has changed the mood – along with that petition to revoke Article 50 which has been signed by a whopping 6 million people.

And so we need to thank all the Tims out there for taking the time to say what they want – because in the end I’m convinced the Tims will win the day.

* Cllr Paul Hodgkinson has been a Liberal Democrat member for 25 years and is the Leader of the Liberal Democrats on Gloucestershire County Council.