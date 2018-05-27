Nick Clegg’s podcast interview with George Osborne didn’t help me manage my anger

I used a car journey yesterday to listen to Nick Clegg’s podcast, Anger Management, yesterday. I was a bit perturbed that he’s only been talking to white men of a certain age so far, but am reassured that this is going to change soon, with Harriet Harman and Elif Safak coming up.

I decided that yesterday’s sunshine was too lovely to be spoiled by listening to the chat with Nigel Farage, so I listened to the Know your Frenemy chat with George Osborne instead.

I still have some time for the coalition and the things that the Liberal Democrats brought to the table that did make life better for people – better mental health care, shared parental leave, extra money for disadvantaged kids in school and the like, ending child detention for immigration, all the green stuff we did and our work on international development. I am also acutely aware of the mistakes that we made, particularly around immigration (the minimum income requirement to bring your non British spouse in for a start) and cutbacks in social security that caused real misery. Sometimes stopping the Tories doing their worst just wasn’t enough.

So the conversation between Nick and George, a reuniting of half The Quad who made all the decisions during the coalition years, was peppered with several instances of Nick telling George how much he’d infuriated him. Hearing about Osborne’s upbringing was interesting, with his Labour voting mum and Conservative inclined father.

They had an interesting conversation about the media with Osborne, the newspaper editor, speaking up for newspapers and for regulation of social media.

What infuriated me was the fact that nether of them seem to have the slightest clue about the effects of some aspects of austerity. They would argue that we got through an economic crash similar to the depression without the mass unemployment that we saw elsewhere. Nick certainly pointed out that they cut less than Labour would have done – and he could have added an awful lot less than the Tories would have done alone. However, it was a bit like two pretty privileged blokes really not getting it. Osborne said that the biggest complaint he’d had was from people who were annoyed that their stamp duty had gone up. That says a lot about the affluent company he keeps. He maybe ought to talk to some people who had lost their Motability cars and now find it really difficult to get out.

We also have to remember that as soon as Nick wasn’t holding him back, Osborne’s second 2015 budget made some horrendous further cuts to social security – taking housing benefit from under 25s, taking all the good stuff out of Universal Credit, for example.

That podcast brought back a lot of the more uncomfortable coalition memories for me but it was worth listening to. You can listen to all the episodes of Anger Management here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings