Caron Lindsay

Nick Clegg’s podcast interview with George Osborne didn’t help me manage my anger

By | Sun 27th May 2018 - 9:32 am

I used a car journey yesterday to listen to Nick Clegg’s podcast, Anger Management, yesterday. I was a bit perturbed that he’s only been talking to white men of a certain age so far, but am reassured that this is going to change soon, with Harriet Harman and Elif Safak coming up.

I decided that yesterday’s sunshine was too lovely to be spoiled by listening to the chat with Nigel Farage, so I listened to the Know your Frenemy chat with George Osborne instead.

I still have some time for the coalition and the things that the Liberal Democrats brought to the table that did make life better for people – better mental health care, shared parental leave, extra money for disadvantaged kids in school and the like, ending child detention for immigration, all the green stuff we did and our work on international development. I am also acutely aware of the mistakes that we made, particularly around immigration (the minimum income requirement to bring your non British spouse in for a start) and cutbacks in social security that caused real misery. Sometimes stopping the Tories doing their worst just wasn’t enough.

So the conversation between Nick and George, a reuniting of half The Quad who made all the decisions during the coalition years, was peppered with several instances of Nick telling George how much he’d infuriated him. Hearing about Osborne’s upbringing was interesting, with his Labour voting mum and Conservative inclined father.

They had an interesting conversation about the media with Osborne, the newspaper editor, speaking up for newspapers and for regulation of  social media. 

What infuriated me was the fact that nether of them seem to have the slightest clue about the effects of some aspects of austerity. They would argue that we got through an economic crash similar to the depression without the mass unemployment that we saw elsewhere. Nick certainly pointed out that they cut less than Labour would have done – and he could have added an awful lot less than the Tories would have done alone. However, it was a bit like two pretty privileged blokes really not getting it. Osborne said that the biggest complaint he’d had was from people who were annoyed that their stamp duty had gone up. That says a lot about the affluent company he keeps. He maybe ought to talk to some people who had lost their Motability cars and now find it really difficult to get out.

We also have to remember that as soon as Nick wasn’t holding him back, Osborne’s second 2015 budget made some horrendous further cuts to social security – taking housing benefit from under 25s, taking all the good stuff out of Universal Credit, for example.

That podcast brought back a lot of the more uncomfortable coalition memories for me but it was worth listening to. You can listen to all the episodes of Anger Management here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 27th May - 10:27am
    @nvelope2003, You obviously don't read the Guardian! We are shortly due to fall off the economic cliff according to them! https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/oct/10/brexit-cliff-edge-eu-hardline-thatcherism-uk-economy PS I wasn't being...
  • User Avatarexpats 27th May - 9:59am
    imon Shaw 26th May '18 - 9:58pm.....As I understand it someone on (say) 30K who has had a student loan will pay #450 a year...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 27th May - 9:43am
    Spot on John. However there are contributors to this site who wish us ill, and they will keep prodding the termites nest. Best to ignore...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 27th May - 9:17am
    Nobody interested in the REAL issues then? Still obsessing about tuition fees? No wonder the party is so low in the polls. Time to start...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 27th May - 9:09am
    Peter Martin : I have never heard any of the predictions you mention - has anyone else ? This is typical Leave propaganda. There has...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 27th May - 9:07am
    Actually, Labour would still be the largest party so a coalition would be needed with the Greens to prize the levers of power out of...