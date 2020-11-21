No woman is an island

It seems fitting that this year on 21 November we celebrate #AskHerToStand Day at the same time as Kamala Harris makes history as the first female Vice President elect in the USA.

Whilst the world and our lives have changed so dramatically since our own Parliamentary Election 12 months ago, for me the memories are still very fresh (or is it raw?) as I remember my experience as a first-time candidate.

Deciding to stand wasn’t an easy decision – not only was I standing for election for the first time in the middle of a very wet, cold winter, but I was changing jobs and in the early stages of pregnancy with my second child. I had to weigh up the physical and emotional demands that come with growing a human alongside my desire to stand up for the issues I believe in.

In truth, this isn’t something men have to deal with – even when they do have young families, it isn’t quite the same physical impact and Mummy Guilt is pretty powerful at the best of times! Early on, I enlisted the support of my family, who helped in numerous ways – from cooking meals and doing nursery pick-ups to delivering leaflets and being my test audience for hustings. My partner rallied me when I was feeling unsure or overwhelmed and stepped in to take on my share of our domestic life. It left me feeling loved and incredibly lucky.

My experience is neatly captured in this short documentary, following my eager enthusiasm and the ups and downs of a winter election where the national picture is going against you.

I stood in Walthamstow, one of the safest Labour seats in the country with a high-profile local MP. When there was so much else going on in my life, standing in a safe seat felt like the right thing for me. It gave me a chance to see what campaigning was like without the pressure, learn a lot and decide whether I wanted to take a bigger leap. It also enabled me to spend more time in target seats watching their campaigns and learning for the future.

In fact, I was completely energised by getting out in the community, inspired by the fresh voices and sharp questions at school hustings, grateful for the time and commitment of volunteers, and humbled by the support and love of my family.

Locally our aims were to take at least 5% of the vote – which we hadn’t done since 2010 – build our brand and engage a local network of volunteers for the future, with an eye on upcoming London and local elections.

Whilst the end result nationally wasn’t where we wanted it, I doubled our vote share to 6%, found new activists and raised our profile.

Overall it was a huge learning experience and whilst I can’t deny it was exhausting, I found it largely a positive one. I take great memories, new friends, immense pride and greater resilience into the next stage of my life.

If you ever are considering standing, my advice is to manage your expectations, manage the expectations of those around you and be shameless about asking for support. No-one can do it alone. There will never be a perfect time to stand but whenever you decide to do it you will gain so much from the experience.

* Meera Chadha is Vice Chair of the Waltham Forest Liberal Democrats, and was a Parliamentary candidate in the 2019 General Election