Caron Lindsay

Nominations for party President are open

By | Wed 27th August 2025 - 10:25 am

Yesterday party members should have received an email from Civica Election Services titled The Liberal Democrats Internal Federal Elections 2025 – Nominations Process. 

This is the starting gun for the Federal Party’s internal elections this year when all the Federal Committees will be up for election alongside the Party President and Vice President.

The email tells you what you need to do to put yourself forward as a candidate and nominate others.

At this stage nominations are only open for President and Vice President.

At the time of writing there are two declared candidates for President, both of whom have written launch pieces for Liberal Democrat Voice, Josh Babarinde and Prue Bray.

There are two declared candidates for Vice President, Kamran Hussain and Victoria Collins.

The process of nomination seems a lot less stressful than it was three years ago. We will see how things go as nominations open for all other positions on 8th September.

You can find out all the information you need, including detailed rules for each contest and results going back to 1988 here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

