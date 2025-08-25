Prue Bray writes: Why I’m standing to be party President

In my 30 years in the Lib Dems, there have been times of celebration and times when it felt as though I was one of a small band carrying the candle of Liberalism through the darkness. Our recent success is wonderful, but now we find ourselves in a place where everything we believe in is under threat from populism and nationalism. There is a lot at stake, and we need to be ready to fight for Liberalism harder than we have ever fought before. We are the cavalry: no-one is going to fight this battle for us. This is why I intend to stand to be the next party president.

My aim as president would be to enable the party to use its limited resources as effectively as possible, so that we can campaign successfully and maximise the influence of Liberalism to counter nationalism and populism. I also want to make sure that we put the party on as sustainable a footing as possible, so that we can have confidence we can continue that campaigning for the long term.

I would not be seeking to change the structures of the party. I think it is more productive to work on getting as many people as possible from all parts of the party to collaborate together and pool their talents and ideas, and to remove any unnecessary barriers that stand in the way of progress. That is about culture, not structure.

One area where we really do need to focus our attention is how we make better progress on improving the diversity of our party, particularly when it comes to ethnicity. We have had many initiatives over the years, but the fruits of those initiatives are sparse and unsatisfactory.

As part of building a more collaborative culture, I would also be seeking to try to ensure that people and bodies don’t act without understanding the full ramifications of their actions, or the implications for others. It is great to want to get on with things, but less great if you come to grief by charging ahead without thinking things fully through. That is a mistake that in my 30 years in the party I have seen happen only too often, at every level.

The varied roles I have held include chair of ALDC, Vice Chair of the English state party, Local Party chair, regional officer, chair of the English Candidates Committee, and Vice Chair of Federal Council. Those varied roles have given me a very good understanding of how the party is put together, what works well and what needs to work better; this understanding is vital for anyone to succeed in the role of party president.

For me, getting the different parts of the party to work better together, so that we understand and respect each other’s needs is one of the most important tasks for a party president. There is too much disjointed working at the moment and not enough two-way communication; too much tendency to look inwards rather than outwards, and not enough appreciation of the different situations Liberal Democrats are in across the nations, regions and communities in which we operate.

We would all see the benefits from acting together, learning from each other, strengthening partnerships and disseminating information better. I want us as a party to harness the energy, enthusiasm and expertise of all our members, and that’s what I would be aiming to achieve as president.

* Prue Bray (she/her) has been a member of the Lib Dems since 1994. She has been a councillor in Wokingham since 2000. She was the Chair of the Candidates Committee in England during the 2017 and 2019 General Elections and the 2019 European elections, and is currently chair of ALDC and Vice Chair of the Liberal Democrats in England. She writes in a personal capacity.