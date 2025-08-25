The survival of the Liberal Party, 1931–1960

At the lowest point in its history, during the early and mid 1950s, the Liberal Party almost ceased to exist. Its decline from one of the great governing parties of the nineteenth century was rapid; the last solely Liberal government came to an end in 1915, the last Liberal Prime Minister left office in 1922, and thereafter Liberals only participated in government during the National emergency coalitions of the 1930s and 1940s (until 2010). The party was reduced to contesting only just over 100 seats in the 1951 and 1955 elections, and fell to a mere five MPs in 1957. Yet at the same time, Liberal ideas, propounded by John Maynard Keynes, Ernest Simon and William Beveridge, among others, helped lay the foundations of post-war British governments’ economic, welfare and housing policies.

How the Liberal Party survived at all, to enjoy successive waves of revival from the 1960s onwards, is still something of a mystery. Was it due to the Conservatives’ desire to recruit Liberal voters into the broadest possible anti-socialist coalition? Was it thanks to the stubborn refusal of Liberal activists in the few remaining areas of core strength to give up the struggle? Was it simply because the party seemed too insignificant for the others to go to the trouble of wiping it out?

The summer issue of the Journal of Liberal History is a special themed edition, looking at this question, the survival of the Liberal Party in its darkest hours. Contents include:

The survival of the Liberal Party, 1931–60 Malcolm Baines introduces this special issue

‘They will not suffer in silence, and they will be right’ Herbert Samuel and the survival of the Liberal Party 1932–33; by Andrew Loader

Cornwall: A local study in Liberal survival Garry Tredidga examines how the party fared in its traditional stronghold

The rebuilding and reorganisation of the party Lord Meston and the report of the Liberal Re-organisation Committee, 1936; by Andrew Loader

A party divided Liberals, Liberal Nationals and the decline of the Liberal Party; by David Dutton

William Beveridge and Ernest Simon Liberalism and social policy in the twentieth century; by Stuart Jones

The geography of Liberal survival Mark Egan analyses the geographical persistence of the Liberal vote

New Liberals and old in the revival of 1957–66 How much did the reviving Liberal Party of the 1960s owe to its forebears? by William Wallace

Liberal personalities: concise biographies of Sir Archibald Sinclair, Violet Bonham Carter, Megan Lloyd George and Clement Davies, by Malcolm Baines

The issue is available now for purchase from the Liberal Democrat History Group’s website. Annual subscriptions to the Journal of Liberal History, in either print or digital versions, can be taken out via the same link.

* Duncan Brack is a member of the Federal Policy Committee and chaired the FPC’s working group that wrote Rebuilding Trade and Cooperation with Europe, passed by conference in spring 2022.