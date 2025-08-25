Sharpening the Liberal edge: How European exchange can strengthen our democracy

As a long-standing campaigner within the Liberal Democrats and someone who has represented the Young Liberals internationally, I’ve often said that liberalism is not just about policy. It’s about practice. That principle was reaffirmed at Studio Europe 2025, a gathering of young Liberal leaders from across the continent. It offered a valuable opportunity to reflect, collaborate, and sharpen the political tools we need to defend and renew democracy.

For our Party, the program also highlighted something more profound: that meaningful European exchange is not just a cultural or diplomatic nicety. It is essential to rebuild the liberal centre ground and inspire a new generation of democratic leaders.

Among the sessions, two stood out in particular: one on coalition negotiation, and the other on political integrity. These are issues we in the UK are familiar with. While we’ve excelled at campaign innovation and digital messaging, our internal development programmes often overlook the strategic demands of political leadership, particularly what it means to govern without losing sight of our values.

The coalition negotiation workshop was especially timely. Having worked at both local and international levels of liberal organising, I’ve long understood the tension between compromise and principle. The session helped formalise that understanding: how to identify red lines, assess risk, and build alliances that accommodate ideological difference without losing your core identity.

It also forced me to reflect honestly on the 2010 coalition with the Conservatives. We entered with good intentions: to moderate a party (David Cameron’s Conservative Party) we feared might otherwise lurch to the right. However, without clearly communicated demands, especially on issues such as proportional representation and tuition fees, we were perceived as having abandoned our principles. What we lacked wasn’t conviction, but a structured negotiation strategy and a fallback plan. The lesson is simple: any future coalition must be approached with transparent objectives and the willingness to walk away if liberal aims are blocked. That message resonated strongly.

The integrity training was equally valuable. It reminded us that ethics are not a bolt-on or branding issue—they are the foundation of trust. Too often, integrity is treated as a damage-limitation tactic. But for Liberals, it must be proactive. Trust isn’t earned during an election, but it’s built in how we select candidates, make decisions, and engage with voters. As populists exploit ambiguity and division, Liberals must be clear: we are not only a movement of values, but also of standards.

These lessons matter not only for our Party, but for Britain more broadly. And they raise a sharp question: why is Labour so silent on youth-led European political exchange? Keir Starmer has ruled out rejoining the single market or freedom of movement. But beyond that, Labour shows little interest in restoring the civic and educational ties that once connected young Britons to Europe.

The Erasmus+ replacement remains underfunded and limited. There is no serious Labour policy for reviving the exchange programmes that help young people develop into future leaders. At a time when youth participation in democracy is fragile, and when Europe is redefining its Liberal identity post-Brexit, this is a glaring omission.

By contrast, our party remains the only major UK party unapologetically committed to rejoining the EU and restoring our place in the European family. But this must go further than economic arguments. It must include a bold commitment to youth mobility, civic exchange, and cross-border leadership development. Democracy isn’t learned through textbooks alone—it’s shaped in debate, in negotiation, and in dialogue with difference.

Studio Europe 2025 reminded me that the European liberal project is far from finished. It is alive in the Czech Republic, in the Netherlands, in Italy, and yes, in Britain too. But it needs active care. It requires a partnership. And it needs political parties willing to treat leadership not as a media performance, but as a discipline: one that must be taught, challenged, and continually refined.

That’s why I believe youth political exchange isn’t a luxury but a necessity. If Labour won’t invest in it, then we must. Because if liberalism is to thrive in this country, it must be led by people who have tested their principles across borders, who understand cooperation without conformity, and who believe (as I always do) that the future of British democracy will be built not in echo chambers, but in shared spaces across Europe.

My thanks go to the VVD International organisers, mentors, and staff who made Studio Europe possible. It’s exactly the kind of practical, values-based political training we should champion at home as well as abroad.

* Arthur Wu is member of the Liberal Democrats and currently serves as the Honorary Vice President for the Young Liberals. .He has represented the Young Liberals internationally at events organised by LYMEC and IFLRY.