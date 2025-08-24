Making sure local government has a real voice at Conference

Following a letter from Joe Harris, Leader of the Lib Dem Group on the LGA, and Heather Kidd, chair of ALDC, to myself and Party President Mark Pack, we have had a very constructive series of discussions. We all agreed on the need to ensure the brilliant work of our local authority groups is properly recognised at Conference.

Some of the steps we discussed will require agreement also from others, but following the discussions this is the plan:

For this year’s Conference:

Rally: HQ have confirmed there will be a strong local government focus.

Conference Showcase: The programme includes the ReformWatch panel in the auditorium, led by local government voices. Looking ahead to future Conferences: Keynote Speaker: FCC would welcome a keynote speaker from local government; proposals (with supporting reasons) need to reach me/FCC Chair by late May for Autumn Conference. Conference Directory: I’ve suggested an advertorial double-page feature where ALDC/LGA can highlight local government achievements. Civic Opening: I’d like to reintroduce a full civic opening of Conference, led by the local authority or council group leader, rather than opening by the President. As our Bournemouth Conference has both a local Lib Dem council leader and a local Lib Dem MP, Mark has offered anyway to step aside this time to give more time to the council leader We will work also with the Media Team around coordinating local / regional media. Auditorium Sessions: I’ve encouraged ALDC/LGA to pitch further auditorium sessions (panels, presentations, etc.). Not all can be guaranteed – but we need good options to consider. Spring Conference: With major elections ahead, I’ve invited the ALDC/LGA to propose 30–45 minute sessions for FCC to consider, with ideas needed by mid-December. I’ve also had separate conversations with ALDC about how we can work together to strengthen motion and policy submissions to Conference. I want to build stronger link roles with regional and state parties, ALDC, and our local government community across England, Scotland and Wales – ensuring that link FCC members work directly with these groups on developing robust motions and policy ideas for FCC to consider. As a councillor myself in a Labour run borough, I know how important it is that we celebrate and spotlight the work being done by colleagues up and down the whole country. For background the letter that inspired this discussion can be found on this site here.

* Nick Da Costa is Chair of the Federal Conference Committee