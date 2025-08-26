William Wallace writes: What are we campaigning FOR?

The Liberal Party I joined in 1960 was far better at thinking than campaigning. The party leader, Jo Grimond, published several books, with radical proposals ranging from co-ownership to joining the ‘Common Market’ and cancelling the independent deterrent. There were multiple policy groups, several academically-led bodies like the ‘Unservile State Group’ that published their own lengthy analyses, and a Liberal Summer School. We weren’t much good at campaigning, but we prided ourselves on being ‘the party of ideas’.

Young Liberals in the 1960s also loved debating policy, but after the setbacks of the 1964 and 1966 elections were critical of the amateurish approach to campaigning. Community politics proved itself from local successes, and rising generations of Liberal campaigners learned how to win, one ward and one seat after another, through pounding the pavements and taking up local issues. Several decades later, the 2024 election showed what we can achieve through targeted campaigning. But facing an electorate that is more and more sceptical of all politicians, we risk being seen as nice, friendly but hard to define in political terms. The Labour government is now being criticised for having no overall message to underpin its policies. We are in danger of attracting similar criticism.

So we need to spend more time thinking, making political discussion and informed proposals complement continued campaigning. Party policy-making runs through an unavoidable cycle between elections: immediate exhaustion after each election, with new MPs, Councillors and members finding their feet and defining their roles; sufficient experience and time in the second and third years to try out new ideas and shape them into attractive and practical policies; greater caution about floating new ideas as the next election approaches, as party strategists boil down policy packages into messages and manifesto and guard against hostile publicity exploiting any half-prepared idea that is floated.

We need to be particularly attentive during this political cycle for two reasons: first, that the most likely outcome of the 2028-9 election is that no party wins an overall majority (unless, horror of horrors, Reform sweeps in), and that we find ourselves as a potential partner in whatever government is formed; second, that the economic and international situation which that new government faces will be at least as grim as it is today. Many Liberal Democrats will groan at the suggestion that we might once again go into government, particularly if we were not the senior partner. But we could not refuse to negotiate if the outcome is unclear, and if – for example – we find ourselves with 100 MPs or more in a 3-party negotiation (an entirely possible scenario) we will be in a much stronger position than in 2010, provided we have prepared carefully and have agreed priorities.

Labour and the Tories benefit from well-funded think tanks to shape new ideas into potential policies – and Reform is raising funds for their own agenda-setting outfit. We haven’t the financial backing to benefit from such associated research teams. But we can draw on the work of the many bodies that critically examine policy issues, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies to the New Economics Foundation to the Tax Justice Network, as well as the many academically-based policy institutes – many of whose staff are sympathetic to our political approach. And we have many expert members on whom to call for advice, if only our parliamentarians and associated organisations can find the time and staff assistance to bring them together. The Social Liberal Forum’s conference in July was a valuable effort in convening interested party members on broad policy themes; we need more of that, from more initiatives, over the next year.

September’s conference offers the best opportunity this year to define what we stand for as a party. Meeting the day after President Trump’s state visit, I hope that Ed Davey and others will set out the threats to open society, sustainable economic development and the rule of law represented by Trump and Farage’s pluto-populism, and the liberal values that we in contrast represent. But beyond that there’s a lot of detailed work to be done in translating principles into political proposals: on the balance between free speech, privacy and respect for diverse opinions and life-styles in an internet world, on the active role of state action in limiting inequality and widening opportunity, on coping with the challenges of our ageing society, on rebuilding public trust in our political institutions and on managing our economy in a more hostile international world. The policy paper we will discuss at conference sets out ‘the challenges we face’ and many of the dilemmas we must try to resolve. There’s a lot of thinking our party needs to do within the next two years.

* William Wallace is Liberal Democrat spokesman on constitutional issues in the Lords.