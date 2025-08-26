William Wallace writes: What are we campaigning FOR?

The Liberal Party I joined in 1960 was far better at thinking than campaigning. The party leader, Jo Grimond, published several books, with radical proposals ranging from co-ownership to joining the ‘Common Market’ and cancelling the independent deterrent. There were multiple policy groups, several academically-led bodies like the ‘Unservile State Group’ that published their own lengthy analyses, and a Liberal Summer School. We weren’t much good at campaigning, but we prided ourselves on being ‘the party of ideas’.
Young Liberals in the 1960s also loved debating policy, but after the setbacks of the 1964 and 1966 elections were critical of the amateurish approach to campaigning. Community politics proved itself from local successes, and rising generations of Liberal campaigners learned how to win, one ward and one seat after another, through pounding the pavements and taking up local issues. Several decades later, the 2024 election showed what we can achieve through targeted campaigning. But facing an electorate that is more and more sceptical of all politicians, we risk being seen as nice, friendly but hard to define in political terms. The Labour government is now being criticised for having no overall message to underpin its policies. We are in danger of attracting similar criticism.
So we need to spend more time thinking, making political discussion and informed proposals complement continued campaigning. Party policy-making runs through an unavoidable cycle between elections: immediate exhaustion after each election, with new MPs, Councillors and members finding their feet and defining their roles; sufficient experience and time in the second and third years to try out new ideas and shape them into attractive and practical policies; greater caution about floating new ideas as the next election approaches, as party strategists boil down policy packages into messages and manifesto and guard against hostile publicity exploiting any half-prepared idea that is floated.
We need to be particularly attentive during this political cycle for two reasons: first, that the most likely outcome of the 2028-9 election is that no party wins an overall majority (unless, horror of horrors, Reform sweeps in), and that we find ourselves as a potential partner in whatever government is formed; second, that the economic and international situation which that new government faces will be at least as grim as it is today. Many Liberal Democrats will groan at the suggestion that we might once again go into government, particularly if we were not the senior partner. But we could not refuse to negotiate if the outcome is unclear, and if – for example – we find ourselves with 100 MPs or more in a 3-party negotiation (an entirely possible scenario) we will be in a much stronger position than in 2010, provided we have prepared carefully and have agreed priorities.
Labour and the Tories benefit from well-funded think tanks to shape new ideas into potential policies – and Reform is raising funds for their own agenda-setting outfit. We haven’t the financial backing to benefit from such associated research teams. But we can draw on the work of the many bodies that critically examine policy issues, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies to the New Economics Foundation to the Tax Justice Network, as well as the many academically-based policy institutes – many of whose staff are sympathetic to our political approach. And we have many expert members on whom to call for advice, if only our parliamentarians and associated organisations can find the time and staff assistance to bring them together. The Social Liberal Forum’s conference in July was a valuable effort in convening interested party members on broad policy themes; we need more of that, from more initiatives, over the next year.
September’s conference offers the best opportunity this year to define what we stand for as a party. Meeting the day after President Trump’s state visit, I hope that Ed Davey and others will set out the threats to open society, sustainable economic development and the rule of law represented by Trump and Farage’s pluto-populism, and the liberal values that we in contrast represent. But beyond that there’s a lot of detailed work to be done in translating principles into political proposals: on the balance between free speech, privacy and respect for diverse opinions and life-styles in an internet world, on the active role of state action in limiting inequality and widening opportunity, on coping with the challenges of our ageing society, on rebuilding public trust in our political institutions and on managing our economy in a more hostile international world. The policy paper we will discuss at conference sets out ‘the challenges we face’ and many of the dilemmas we must try to resolve. There’s a lot of thinking our party needs to do within the next two years.
* William Wallace is Liberal Democrat spokesman on constitutional issues in the Lords.
Ideas and policy used to form a major part of both my Young Liberal Branch and my local party. Pre internet, we circulated ideas for new policy by post and discussed them at real meetings, not on zoom (which of course didn’t exist pre-pandemic).
I feel a lot has been lost since the advent of email and on-line discussion and it would doubtless be good if we could instigate much more in-person discussions at all levels of the party. Of course, these might also involve going to the pub…
Completely agree on the need for well thought out policies & consistent ideas backing them up. Leveraging the work of non aligned think tanks like the IFS makes sense – though I’d baulk at the Loony Tunes Tax Justice (sic) Network. A far better, (& economically literature) alternative is Tax Policy Associates – even though Dan Neidle is a Labour member, his analysis is avowedly non partisan & he advises all parties and none.
I like to think of myself as supporting a party that aims to form the next government.
Perhaps we should start out with the assumption that we are seeking power and take it from there. It will do the party an awful lot of good and force us to focus, for instance, on how to win in many parts of the country which seem to be unreachable at the moment. That would indeed mean engaging in the battle of ideas as William points out, especially at this stage in the current parliament.
We have a realistic possibility of ending up as the official opposition or in a givernment coalition after the next election if we do this. We may lack the policy developing think tanks but as William also points out there is much expertise in our membership in many areas. I note this particularly in the two areas with which I chiefly occupy my time – Europe and the Middle East. There is much support for us among specialists in those two fields, and I know they would tell us we could be much bolder.
Coalition, hey? “Never again” said so many Lib Dems. But then Reform came along…
What if Reform can be kept where they belong – Out of government – only if Labour, the Lib Dems, “Your Party”, and maybe even the Tories, could all come together?
We live in interesting times…
Can we revive the co-ownership policy please?
The problem we face as Lib Dems is not a shortage of policies, we have dozens. They usually are very worthy, but invariably long, massively dull and have little appeal to most voters. However, even worse is that while while they are often a long read, they are nowhere near as long as a completed piece of legislation.
Just consider Labour’s Renters’ Rights Bill – on page 79 of their manifesto, they said “We will immediately abolish Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions.”
Still not done after nearly 14 months.
Legislation is hard work, hugely time consuming and by the time it is implemented, nowhere near as effective or popular as governments hoped it would be.
However, even more difficult to cope with is the fact that the vast majority of government is not implementing policies through passing legislation through the HoC, but in implementing executive decisions. These are quick, easy, but totally in the hands of the minister. Think George Osborne’s Pensioners Bonds giveaway in March 2015 early messages sent out in Eastbourne, Lewes and Watford – pre election bribe sorted. Then think change Winter Fuel Payment, alter disability benefits (or not) or proscribe Plasticine Action – that went well.
Lots of opportunities for making an impact good or bad, but so many overall there is no chance of ‘prepared carefully and have agreed priorities’.
Thank you for the highly relevant question, William. I think my main answer is, we are aiming for a Liberal society, and therefore are campaigning for Liberalism. This was excellently explored in last week’s three-day Summer School organised by the John Stuart Mill Institute and the Social Liberal Forum, for virtual attendance on Zoom. Michael Meadowcroft started it off wonderfully, I thought, with his lecture: he said he had been speaking about the importance of Liberalism for 66 years, and it is about human values: the economy works for us, but we put our philosophy first.
> Party policy-making runs through an unavoidable cycle between elections: immediate exhaustion after each election … (but, Labour and the Tories benefit from well-funded think tanks to shape new ideas into potential policies…)
WHY should we have a policy cycle based on the Westminster electoral cycle? The Big Two are said to use external policy bodies to hold enduring policy proposals.
If all we wanted was shallow rooted sets of policy papers for the next campaign, that would suffice. But are we wanting to play a role in future government? Then we should have enduring policy development, based on our principles and the facts out there. That should be capable of transformation into FCC, Conference, councils, devolved administrations, and Westminster.
If our core (non-detailed) policies are enduring, then some of the policy operation is not a hasty series operation but can proceed in series-parallel and at different speeds.
So where are the bottlenecks? We have the membership, elected officials, allied and supporting think tanks, policy working groups, and potentially ad-hoc experts. Is the plumbing wrong?