We are the party of human rights, and we need to sound like it

When Ming Campbell ran for the leadership, his best line was that Britain did not need a third conservative party. The situation now is so much worse; we have three hard authoritarian parties engaged in virility contests for who can be more horrible to and about very vulnerable people. I would like us to be much more emphatically full-fat liberal in the things we do and say, particularly in relation to migration.

I want to see our spokespeople saying that immigrants make us a stronger, better country, are net contributors to both the exchequer and our wider social life, and that in a liberal, plural society, and we are just about still a liberal society, the presence of another culture does not have to threaten yours.

I want them to bang the drum for human rights, both in law and spirit. I want them to say proudly and firmly that people have a right to seek asylum, and that this right comes from the same laws and conventions that protect everyone who was born here. I want them to say that to claim asylum you have to physically show up, and that is harder to do by conventional routes since the Tory government shut a lot of them down.

I want them to say that if we leave the ECHR, which I fear Starmer and Cooper are now privately toying with, everybody in this country will be less safe. I want them to cite Tony Benn – a good civil libertarian, whatever our other differences with him – saying that how a government treats refugees is instructive of how it would treat the rest of us if it could get away with it.

I want them to bang on about how swapping human rights for a British Bill of Rights means your statutory standing and privileges are based on your citizenship, which, however rarely it might happen, can be revoked. Ask Sajid Javid, he did it.

I want them to say that an immigrant cannot…CANNOT…directly take a British person’s job, any more than I could take a Geordie’s job when I moved from Lincolnshire to Tyneside.

I want them to say that being concerned about women and children is fair, but only being concerned when your suspected source of harm is of a particular ethnicity and migration status is, to be very generous, wrongheaded, especially given the atrocities other women, children and men are fleeing, including on boats. Protesting a hotel full of people who you have lumped in with a suspected perpetrator in another part of the country – well, that deserves a different adjective. I also want someone to really, really take Robert Jenrick to task over his loathsome, Powellite stirring.

I want more challenge, and more publicising of challenge, in the Commons to the Home Secretary and her Reform-lite rhetoric. If I was going really luxurious, I might even dare to hope for her Trumpian virtue-signalling deportation posters to be called out for what they are – shameless pandering and tabloid Labour opportunism.

I want them to say that even if somebody has arrived here illegally, they are entitled to be treated with dignity until they are returned, not, as the Guardian has alleged, abused and denied basic humane treatment.

I appreciate there are places where this might cause challenging doorstep conversations, but so be it. If Reform, in red, blue or original turquoise flavour, knock on my door, their canvases will get a polite but robust, if not volcanic, argument. I expect them to answer back.

I truly do not think we can trust anyone else to be the radical rights-based liberal alternative to cheap, dangerous, neo-xenophobic truncheonism. It has to be us that takes the fight to Labour, the Tories and Reform on migrant, asylum and refugee rights. It has to be us that stands up for human rights in both the legal and philosophical sense. It has to be us that explains to people we meet, whatever their broader politics, that human rights protect them and are they would be less safe and less free without them.

I would be genuinely delighted to learn that we have been pushing this hard and I just haven’t noticed, but even if so we can always do more. We are the party of human rights, or we are nothing. Time to double down.

* Jack Nicholls is a Liberal Democrat member in North East England. He has also written on human rights and social work.