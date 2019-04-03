Norman is right: Common Market 2.0 was the compromise the Lib Dems should have made

I have immense respect for Norman Lamb.

While some of the language he has deployed in the last day and a half has been a little strong for my liking, I sympathise completely with his frustrations.

On Monday night, four Liberal Democrat MPs joined dozens of pro-referendum MPs from other parties in voting down the Brexit option being pushed by Nick Boles, referred to as ‘Common Market 2.0’, or sometimes as ‘Norway plus’. Only two Liberal Democrats – Lamb and former leader Tim Farron – voted in favour of Common Market 2.0.

In so doing, these four Lib Dem MPs spurned the opportunity to win a majority for a Brexit outcome that is 90% of what membership of the EU is.

The Common Market 2.0 plan would maintain Britain’s membership of the single market. It would preserve the four freedoms of that market, including freedom of movement. The plan includes a customs arrangement that would avoid the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland and would allow the UK to continue to benefit from the EU’s trade deals with other countries. The only real drawback to the plan is that it would require the UK to follow single market rules and regulations without having any formal say on how those rules are made.

Common Market 2.0 is inferior to membership of the EU, but not by very much. Moreover, this plan has a chance of bringing our divided nation back together. It gives leave voters what they want, by ensuring the UK leaves the EU, while respecting those of us who voted remain and want to protect our existing rights.

Amidst the glimmer of a spirit of compromise that appeared to be emanating from Westminster for the first time in years, I had hoped that the Lib Dems would back the Common Market 2.0 plan (as well as the People’s Vote and revocation options), though I was prepared to be disappointed. Instead, tribalism – normally an alien concept to liberals – won the day.

Of course, it wasn’t just Lib Dems – People’s Vote advocates from Labour, the Conservatives, the Greens and the Independent Group all dug into their trenches and sabotaged any attempts at reaching a compromise. In total, 70 MPs who voted in favour of a confirmatory referendum either abstained on, or voted against, the Common Market 2.0 proposal. If they chose to lend their support to Common Market 2.0 they could create a majority for it overnight.

With only nine days to go until a potential no deal exit from the EU, those pro-referendum MPs who refuse to compromise are playing a dangerous game. I understand that a People’s Vote is our preferred option, and I can appreciate the desire to maintain our stridently pro-remain stance in the view of the public. But I share Norman Lamb’s fear that the intransigence of our MPs risks leaving us with a far worse outcome.

Following the Prime Minister’s speech last night, MPs will it seems have another chance to vote on a way forward. I urge our generally excellent and impressive Liberal Democrat MPs to follow Norman Lamb’s lead: accept the need for compromise, and back Common Market 2.0.

* Hugo Forshaw is an activist with the Merton Liberal Democrats and a political adviser specialising in justice policy. He writes in a personal capacity.