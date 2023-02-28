Northern Ireland deal – it shouldn’t have taken the Tories years to get to this point

As the Prime Minister “sells” the Northern Ireland protocol deal, promising to tough out DUP criticism, the Liberal Democrats have responded:

We hope that this protocol deal will be a step forward – bringing much-needed certainty and stability for Northern Ireland. The Conservative Government was responsible for this mess in the first place. It shouldn’t have taken years for them to get to this point. — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) February 27, 2023

There is this interesting comment from columnist Will Hutton:

The near universal welcome to Sunak’s deal – credit to him – recognising it gives NI full access to both UK and EU single markets is telling. An implicit recognition of the catastrophic error of Brexit, the urgent need for a reset and repudiation of Johnson et al. A good day. — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) February 28, 2023

Broadcaster Gavin Esler tweets:

Personally I think Rishi Sunak’s “Windsor framework” is so good it should be extended to Windsor and indeed the entire UK. We could call it something catchy like “membership of the Single Market and Customs Union.” — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) February 28, 2023

