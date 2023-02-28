Robin Grayson

Shocking crime news from Greater Manchester

By | Tue 28th February 2023 - 5:21 pm

To every Mancunian there is something special about this great city, this island of Greater Manchester.

Befittingly, Greater Manchester has a large Metropolitan Police Force GMP covering Manchester and its satellite cities of Salford, Wigan, Bolton, Bury, Rochdale, Oldham, Tameside, Stockport and Trafford, all under the vigilant eyes of Labour’s Andy Burnham as the elected GM Mayor in his crucial role as the Greater Manchester Police and Fire Commissioner.

As clockwork, GMP compiles detailed monthly crime records anonymised street-by-street into 14 ‘Categories’ in all >250 GM ‘Police Neighbourhoods’ and duly submitted them to the Home Office in London, the brain and nervous system of the police under the Conservative government. Likewise, the Home Office released the monthly crime records of each and every police force in England and Wales.

The worst possible news of detective work by Greater Manchester Lib Dems is that for 42 consecutive months the Home Office has published crime statistics for Greater Manchester as relayed by GMP, scraping along the very bottom as crimeless or nearly so.

Alas not quite crime-free Heaven on Earth. Manchester Lib Dems ‘best guestimate’ is around 31,000 crime records have been missed per month by GMP in their submissions to the Home Office who then published the heavenly crime results hither and thither. The missing crime records now exceed one million. How many more missing crime records by the May local elections?

* Robin Grayson is an adviser to Greater Manchester Liberal Democrats, a former councillor on Greater Manchester County Council and former Opposition Leader on Wigan MBC. He has advised the Albanian, Mongolian, Albanian, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan governments.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Steve Trevethan
    Might prevention be as or more important than punishment? Where do the excluded go?...
  • Geoff Reid
    If Labour and the Conservatives are converging with nonsense about making Brexit work, technically this may not offer us a unique selling point - the Greens are...
  • Nick Baird
    I'm glad this deal got done for the sake of the people of Northern Ireland. It might prove to be the watershed moment when Sunak finally decided to stare down ...
  • FS People
    @ Matt (Bristol) Not sure of you meant that literally, but: “it is understood that the second is legally fraudulent” To consider someone who wanted a r...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe Bourke, "Economic Liberalism has brought hundreds of millions out of poverty in China......" State Capitalism, rather than Economic Libera...