NotACompliment, Misogyny and Hate Crimes

Did you know misogyny is not a hate crime? Hate crimes include racial and religious slurs, but not gendered.

The Crown Prosecution service defines hate crime as:

Any incident which the victim, or anyone else, thinks is based on someone’s prejudice towards them because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or because they are transgender.

With #metoo and the more open discussion about omnipresent harassment, such that most of us are guilty of ignoring ‘minor’ incidences rather than acting on them, there is now growing pressure to make misogyny a hate crime.

This is not a new idea. Last year, there was a movement in England and Wales amongst police forces to treat misogyny as a hate crime after a successful trial scheme in Nottingham. That police force launched over 20 investigations in a two-month period with misogynist incidents ranging from verbal harassment to sexual assault. The police were able to charge suspects with public order offences and actual bodily harm, but not a hate crime.

The rise in hate crime since the Brexit vote has been saddening. There has been a 29% spike according to Home Office figures. Of these, 78% were linked to racial hatred, followed by hatred connected to sexual orientation (11%), religion (7%), disability (7%) and transgender identity (2%).

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Home Affairs Ed Davey MP said,

This disgraceful rise in hate crime demands a much stronger response from Government than we have seen. Hate has no part to play in our society and these figures should act as a wake-up call.

I find particularly distressing the 150% rise in hate crimes against disabled children in the last two years. This is a shocking indictment of modern society.

There was welcome news in August about the CPS cracking down on online bullying and harassment. The Crown Prosecution Service will start treating hate crimes committed online as serious offences.

But it is not enough. What can we do? Stand up against hate crime in all its forms, whenever we observe it. Call it out.

And, an online petition is trending here on making misogyny a hate crime. For those sweet little words many of us put up with are #NotACompliment.