Just a joke, love

I blame Strictly Come Dancing. Autumn last year my son and I are settling down to watch our regular two hour marathon of sequins and emotion when he pipes up that he fancies a Chinese takeaway. Doting Mum, off I trot down the high street to fulfill my youngest’s whim. It is not even 7pm in a sleepy market town and stepping out into the evening holds no fears. But as I pass the Crown Hotel and then the Baker’s Arms my path is blocked by two young men. The shorter one is almost face to face with me and as I side step him he side steps too, blocks my path again and blows smoke in my face. Having enjoyed my discomfort for a few seconds off they go giggling into the evening.

The cemetery down the road a few weeks ago. Broad daylight. I am at one end of the cemetery -three teenagers at the other. I have caught their attention and they clearly have not yet clocked that I am old enough to be their mum (ye Gods, their grandma even). As they come towards me one of them starts: “Are you going to say hello to us? Are you going to say hello to us? Are you going to..” He becomes more sheepish when he gets closer and realises my seniority but he does not want to back down in front of his mates and keeps on at me, tailing off as his mates snigger and I swerve onto another path. I am all too conscious that that path leads me deeper into the churchyard with no means of escape if things escalate. They wonder off, doubtless to continue studying for their A’Levels at the sixth form college down the road and then home to Mum.

A month ago. A new low. This time I am accompanied. A late evening walk with my son and husband. We are just going past my son’s old school. My son is on his bike and freewheels on ahead followed closely by my husband. I fall back a few metres and have noticed a couple of lads hanging around. I turn round to look as they don’t seem altogether benign. I am greeted with: “You’ve got a big butt.” (technically not inaccurate but a somewhat unnecessary observation to a complete stranger).”I said you’ve got a big butt.” I offer them a cheery expletive (feeling safe to risk antagonising them because my husband is not that far away) and receive a rapid stream of f-words.

Yet I am grateful. Why? Because in middle age these incidents, though just as humiliating, are few and far between. In my late teens and twenties (until I “disappeared” behind a pushchair in mid 30s motherhood) this street harassment and the comments were a constant: “Marry me”, “There she goes”, “Don’t I know you”, “it’s the lady in red” and that perennial favourite: “Cheer up love!” It was always worse in London. Perhaps the very worst, four years ago as an advice worker, on a tough estate when I was greeted in a car park with: “Hello sexy lady, why aren’t you at home looking after my mother f*****g children” and as he continued in that vein I had to throw all inhibition to the winds and attach myself to two total strangers to get away.

With all the current revelations from tinsel town this stuff might seem pretty minor – “just a joke love”. Does it qualify for # MeToo? Maybe, maybe not. What is miserably sad for me and millions of mothers is that just as some of the “banter” dies down in middle age for us we have to teach our teenage daughters how to cope with it. Misquoting Ecclesiastes 3 we have to teach them:

“The time to answer back.

The time to remain silent.

The time to stand your ground.

The time to plan your escape route.”

It is a painful training none of us want to have to give.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East