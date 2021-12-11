Observations of an Expat: Ukraine and Geopolitics

Ukraine is now firmly on the East-West, US-Russian agenda. This is a victory for Vladimir Putin. He has proven that even though Russia’s GDP is $400 billion less than chaotic Italy it is still a Great Power who can flex its muscles and demand concessions from Super Power America.

But what are those concessions? Well the big one is, the US will not come to Ukraine’s aid with troops, missiles or drones if Russia attacks Ukraine.

That does not mean, however that President Joe Biden is giving Putin the green light to attack. No, he is threatening sanctions. And this time they appear to be more than the usual slap on the wrist.

The main threat is banning Russia from the Belgian-based SWIFT banking system which manages payments across international borders. This same sanction against Iran has resulted in a drop of 50 percent in their oil exports and 30 percent in their foreign trade.

Next on the list is scrapping—or at least postponing—the opening of the Nordstream2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. A ban on investment in Russian companies is on the list along with additional troop deployments in Poland, Romania and the Baltic States.

But will these threats work? For a start, Biden needs the support of his European allies. Before talking with Biden he spoke with the British, French, German and Italian leaders to secure their backing. When he spoke with Putin he had it. But will he still have it when the energy crisis hits a cold Euro winter?

Russia supplies Europe with 30-50 percent of its natural gas. Nordstream2 was set to substantially increase that dependency. Poland and Ukraine rely on transit repayments for Russian pipelines through their territory. Moscow has repeatedly shown that it is prepared to weaponise its energy resources and divert them to China and elsewhere. Can the NATO wall stand up to Russian energy blackmail?

Then there is the question of when is an attack an attack? Would a cyber attack on Ukraine’s industries be enough to trigger the NATO response outlined by Biden? What if ten thousand more “green men” were infiltrated into eastern Ukraine? Is that enough to warrant a response? How about turning off the gas taps—again? Putin does not necessarily have to trigger a full-scale invasion. He might think he can achieve his aims by chipping away in such a way that the West thinks he might invade. The problem is that so far, Biden has not laid down any clear red lines.

But what does Putin want? Respect, a seat at the top table and a return to the Soviet Cold War boundaries, or at least as close as possible to the lines drawn at Yalta. He can’t come right out and say this and so Putin talks about preventing the “Eastward expansion of NATO” and demands a “legal treaty” which prevents it.

This is clearly unacceptable to Biden and he told Putin just that. Such a deal would almost certainly mean Western guarantors of the acceptance of the status quo and then some. The US would be expected to recognise the 2014 annexation of Crimea (something Trump wanted to do) and that of eastern Ukraine. Georgia and Moldova would also be expected to fall completely into the Russian sphere of influence. Finnish neutrality would probably be on the table. Possibly even that of the, Baltic States and Poland as Putin has said he is opposed to NATO forces deployed in any countries bordering Russian territory. Belarus has become a Russian satellite, but Moscow would want assurances that West European countries would stop undermining his friend Alexander Lukashenko. Putin would also want some sort of agreement on naval deployments in the Black Sea which would turn it into a Russian lake.

None of this was specifically mentioned by the Russian leader. But he has never kept his aims a secret and so it was clearly implied and so he was able to put them firmly on the table even if they were just as implicitly rejected by Biden.

In the meantime, Putin is maintaining the military and diplomatic pressure. Since speaking with Biden he has moved more forces to the Ukrainian border including medical personnel and military hospitals. He has also closed the Kerch Strait which links the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and engineered the collapse of the latest ceasefire talks with Ukraine.

* Tom Arms is the Foreign Editor of Liberal Democratic Voice. His book “America Made in Britain” has recently been published by Amberley Books. He is also the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War.”