Observer: Clegg and Alexander have “sold their souls”

Writing in the Observer, Will Hutton writes an excoriating assessment under the title: “Cameron, Alexander, Osborne, Clegg: how the austerity ‘quad’ sold their souls”.
Particularly relevant quotes include:
Alexander, in short, is facilitating a China that is suppressing Uyghurs and Hong Kong alike…
and
But the reality remains. As leader of the Lib Dems, (Clegg) would have been leading the charge to limit Facebook’s power, on the same side as its critics. Now he is Zuckerberg’s human shield, the company’s acceptable face. That invisible line has been crossed.
You can read the full article here.
And why not sign up for Shirley Williams Lectures and hear what Nick Clegg has to say for himself when he gives a talk to the association on 26th May?
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
Does mammon have a soul?
Oh dear, like Bill Murray’s character in ‘Groundhog Day’, we are back to the Coalition again. Those of us, who were happy to support peacetime coalition government and still believe that we really did need to try to make it work – after all, that would probably be what a change to PR would give you – are clearly struggling to justify our position. The words ‘let done’ come to mind.
It would seem that it has been the members of ‘The Quad’, who largely ran the show between 2010 and 2015, who have gone on to ‘better things’ in terms of future lucrative employment, although in terms of reputational damage, the one who appears to have taken the worst nosedive is Mr Cameron. However, despite the mangling he appears to have taken at those Select Committee ‘hearings’, and getting his fingers burned with his Aussie ‘chum’, do we honestly think that he is down to his last £million?
You know, Nadine Dorries might well have been right when she described Dave and George as “two posh boys”, who have no idea how ordinary people have to live. You could certainly add Sir Nick to that list. I’m not sure about Sir Danny in terms of his background and education; but, like his former Lib Dem boss, he would appear to be making the most of the opportunities the corporate world has to offer upwardly mobile people like him.
“would appear to be making the most of the opportunities the corporate world has to offer upwardly mobile people like him.”
I think the issue is who/what is being pushed down while they’re rising up. A fairer article would point out that the coalition came closer to reform (progressive electoral reform) than most others, but with it being such a weak attempt that is probably nothing to jump to defend.
John Marriott 16th May ’21 – 10:02am……Oh dear, like Bill Murray’s character in ‘Groundhog Day’, we are back to the Coalition again……
But, unlike Bill Murray, we seem to have learned nothing and keep trying to ‘defend’ and cry ‘move on’..
@John Marriott
The lesson of the coalition years and their aftermath is that the Liberal Democrats main error was being so desperate to join a coalition that they were willing to agree to a deal that should have been ruled out as completely unacceptable. A much smarter move would have been to agree a confidence and supply arrangement in exchange for a Tory agreement to implement a couple of key Lib Dem demands … but, of course, that would have meant no ministerial salaries etc. In any case, the opportunity has come and gone and the Liberal Democrats are paying the price for the decisions made at that time. Whether a similar opportunity will arise in future is unlikely as the SNP is now firmly established as a more significant player.
You’ve forgotten the peerages, knighthoods and M.B.E.’s bit, Brad.
@ John Marriot Danny boy ? Can’t see him for dust. Off to the Bank of China to celebrate human rights.
And why not sign up for Shirley Williams Lectures and hear what Nick Clegg has to say for himself when he gives a talk to the association on 26th June?
I believe that the correct date is 26 May.
@Brad Burrows
The problem with building a coalition in peacetime was so new over here. Our continental neighbours are quite used to the idea, even if it took about a year in Belgium not that long ago. Accomplishing it in barely a week was probably too good to be true.
I seem to recall that, at the start of the 2010 GE, pundits were already predicting a decline in Lib Dem support after the 2005 ‘high’. Indeed, as it turned out, the party did lose seats. The real game changer was “I agree with Nick”. Although he probably peaked too early, there is no doubt in my mind that the Lib Dems’ 23% overall had a great deal to do with those Leaders’ Debates.
Let me remind you and other contributors yet again. If you want to change the way we vote, then, more than likely, you have to accept that coalition government may become the norm, so you need to adjust your campaigning accordingly. In the case of minority parties it has to be a case of reality triumphing over fantasy.
How Liberals love to wallow in bitterness, recrimination & guilt.
We Elected Clegg along time ago, we could not read his mind or see into his soul, we just had to go on what was said in a very limited field of two. If you have forgotten who the other choice was – he served a Prison Sentence.
There is a rational case for choosing a Parliamentary Leader from our tiny cohort of MPs & a Leader in The Country/Countries who could be anybody from a much wider field of talent.
There might be some point talking about that rather than blaming ourselves or each other for past mistakes.
I don’t really get why this site would want to make a big thing about what Clegg and Alexander are doing now as private citizens who are no longer active in UK politics. They’re best forgotten TBH. Bringing it up only helps our opponents.
Brad Burrows: Confidence & Supply would have been seen by voters as the same sort of betrayal as a formal coalition. We are not the DUP; they could sell their votes for a bung for their constituents because they weren’t affected by all the other stuff the government was doing and were not competing with the Tories electorally. The Tories would have called another election 6 months later, and would probably have won outright, blaming the lib Dems for standing in the way of stable one-party government.
John Marriott: What you have to ask is *why* was Lib Dem support so poor at the beginning of the 2010 GE campaign, and also why couldn’t Clegg sustain the Cleggmania bounce that came as a result of the first (and ONLY the first) Leader debate. And as I keep saying, it wasn’t the decision to go into coalition that was the problem, but how our leadership conducted it. Peacetime coalition wasn’t particularly new, we had done it successfully in Scotland and Wales (without losing 90% of our seats at the time). The problem was that Clegg refused to heed advice from those who had been there and done that.
Thank you Mohammed – no corrected.
Paul Barker: Of course the reason we had that leadership election was the 2006 coup against our most successful leader in terms of seats won, Charles Kennedy (RIP). Our problems can probably be ultimately traced to that event.
With hindsight, we should have noticed Clegg’s naivety earlier, when in 2008 he pulled our candidate from a by-election in a (then) winnable seat, caused by the vainglorious resignation of the Tory MP (a certain David Davis) ostensibly over 90-day detention. This was equivalent to if we’d stood aside for Zac Goldsmith in the 2016 Richmond Park by-election (clearly we’d learnt one lesson at least).
@Brad Burrows and @David Raw
The coalition was signed off by a big majority at a special conference of the party in Birmingham.
I don’t think you can argue that the average attendee at that conference was swayed by the prospect of Nick Clegg being driven round in a limousine and getting a knighthood.
I wish people would direct their angst in the direction of this present government who have some senior figures seemingly, receiving extra remuneration while actually in power?
Alex Macfie 16th May ’21 – 11:52am………………….The Tories would have called another election 6 months later, and would probably have won outright, blaming the lib Dems for standing in the way of stable one-party government…………….
Not that old chestnut..Cameron had just failed to win a GE against the most unpopular Labour government in history..Opinion polls for the ‘Tory response’ to the financial crisis was unpopular and opinion polls in 2010-11 had the two major parties neck and neck (with Labour ‘shading’ it) and this party on middle teens…
Would Cameron have risked his political future on a ‘second go’? No chance!
@Paul Walter
Yes, the Party agreed to the deal negotiated by its leaders – as I said “the Liberal Democrats main error was being so desperate to join a coalition that they agreed to a deal as should have been ruled out as completely unacceptable.” So the deal was done and the Party paid the price at the ballot box in 2015. The Party may not get another opportunity as it has been replaced as the 3rd largest Westminster Party by the SNP – which looks unlikely to win less than 40 to 50 MPs any time soon – and if it ever looked like a hung parliament was likely and Liberal Democrats may find itself in an influential position, it would be asked which promises it would be willing to break to gain a share of power.
In times long gone, losing Tory MPs who had been in the Cabinet used to accept a peerage and retire to their estate in the country. By contrast Harold Wilson used to be brought to the House of Lords by his nurse to earn the daily attendance allowance to make ends meet. Things changed with Thatcher. Major used to send former Cabinet members to be Governors of what was left of the British Empire, David Waddington to Bermuda and Patten to Hong Kong. Blair “rewarded” Ashdown with High Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovinia. Blair himself set up the now defunct Blair Associates.
The real damage of Clegg and Alexander is the example they have set to young people and particularly Young Liberals. So many say to me that they see a short political career as a stepping stone to the licence to print money of an international business career.