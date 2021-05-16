Committee capers in London’s City Hall weaken Labour influence

The AGM of the London Assembly took place on Friday. Conservative Andrew Boff was elected as assembly chairman, with fellow Conservative Keith Price as his deputy. Previously, Labour’s Navin Shah and Tory Tony Arbour held the posts.

If Sadiq Khan was not happy about the Tories taking over the assembly leadership, he will surely be even less happy than the Labour group on the assembly no longer chair any of the influential scrutiny committees. Media reports suggest that Labour AMs went into a strop during arguments over chairing the transport committee and walked out.

Prior to the election, Alison Moore from Labour chaired the Transport Committee with Lib Dem Caroline Pidgeon as deputy. Labour and Sadiq Khan, who despite his professed environmental goals, are strong backers of the Silvertown Tunnel. This has met strong opposition from Lib Dem, Greens and the affected communities.

Reports suggest that the Greens wanted to chair the all-important transport committee to back the road but in the decision of AMs was in favour of Caroline as chair and Keith Price as deputy.

Commenting on the events of Friday, Green Leader Caroline Russell AM said:

“City Hall Greens are strong believers in proportional representation and have worked hard to achieve a fair, and proportional, arrangement for our cross-party scrutiny work on behalf of Londoners. We hope Labour will come back to the table and fully participate in Assembly work to serve the interests of Londoners.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Caroline Pidgeon AM said:

“It is with sadness and regret that a four-party agreement has not been reached on the allocation of Chairs of Committees based on Assembly seats. Up to the eleventh hour every effort was made to reach such an agreement. I am only sorry that Labour have chosen not to join us.”

Len Duvall, Labour’s leader on the Assembly was not pleased, even though he triggered the debacle for his party by walking out :

“What we essentially have here is a new coalition. It’s disappointing to see the Lib Dems and Greens backing the Tories this way – they had a choice and they’ve decided to go with those who want to weaken our public services.”

The Conservatives now chair six committees, the Greens three and the Lib Dems two (Oversight and Transport). Labour none.

Sadiq Kahn saw his lead eroded in the last stages of the mayoral election campaign to his Tory rival. That reflected the national Tory surge and Labour’s lacklustre campaigning in London and beyond. The Tories, Greens and Lib Dems have not formed a coalition in the capital. But Kahn’s team now only has a two seat majority over the Conservatives, down from its four seat majority in 2017. His influence would have been greater if Labour chaired the five committees it might have expected to be awarded on proportionaility.

It looks like a hissy fit by Kahn’s Labour colleagues is an own goal and has weakened his position.

Assembly composition: Labour 11 seats; Conservatives 9; Greens 3; and Liberal Democrats 2.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.