On Hina and ice-cream

Last Thursday, LibDem London Assembly member Hina Bokhari invited me to spend the day with her. My goals were to get to know Hina better, learn what the London Assembly does, and create a video for my YouTube channel we could share with the world.

We certainly had some adventures! Just moments after the start of Mayor’s Question Time, a security alarm went off and everyone had to evacuate the building! During our wait at the assembly point outside, I used the opportunity to speak to three more Assembly members: fellow LibDem Caroline Pidgeon, London Assembly chair Andrew Boff (Conservative), and recent Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.

Most of the video focuses on two issues which are particularly important to Hina: encouraging diversity and inclusion in politics, and making London a plastic free city (which was the subject of her question during Mayor’s Question Time). There is also a fair amount of talk about ice cream.

At one point Hina says “there’s nothing particularly remarkable about me.” I think this video shows pretty clearly that this isn’t true – she is actually an extremely remarkable person. As LibDems, we should all be very proud she represents our party in the London Assembly.

* Fredo Rockwell is a YouTuber, ice cream enthusiast, and proud LibDem. When he is not making videos he works as a copywriter and PR consultant.