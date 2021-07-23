Real recovery starts with local government

I’m sure that some of you may see my name and the title of this article and think: “There he is, banging on about local government yet again”. Guilty as charged, Your Honour. The reason for my ‘banging on’ again has been prompted by an article in today’s Guardian by one of its leader writers, entitled ‘Local Politics is cutting a path for Labour’. Being the Guardian, the answer would of course be Labour. Wouldn’t it? However, the writer’s sudden discovery that there IS political life outside the Westminster bubble is welcome. However, some of us have been well ahead of him down the road to Damascus and, having served as councillors for many years – in my case thirty – we know most of the pitfalls.
What I have discovered is that you can succeed in local government by dint of your personality rather than the colour of the rosette you wear. If Labour is waking up to the potential of local government, why isn’t the party that turned community politics into an art form?
The problem is that, once you get to a position where you can have an effect locally, you come up against the fact that local government is now so beholden to central government that your powers are severely curtailed. Clearly, this sector is crying out for and eminently capable of benefitting from more political and fiscal devolution. So, bring it on!
The writer, despite his new found enthusiasm for local government, still seems to view it as a stepping stone to higher things. After all that’s where Liberal/Tory Joseph Chamberlain and his sons in Birmingham and Labour politicians such as Clement Attlee and Herbert Morrison in London first cut their teeth before moving on to the national stage. Mind you, back then, local government meant something to local people, before successive Tory and Labour governments stripped it of most of its powers and relevance in people’s lives.
Why can’t success at local government level be an end in itself, especially if a Federal U.K. meant that most locally impacting decisions were taken and financed locally? One day, we might well be able to consider things other than COVID. If we ever do and if we can salvage something from the wreckage of our economy, we might want to revisit local government and give it more bite. That’s what I understand by ‘levelling up’.
The partial revival of Liberalism after the 1960s owed a great deal to the ‘pavement politics’ which produced a clutch of Liberal, later Lib Dem, councillors and many innovative Lib Dem run or influenced local councils as well as over 50 MPs. The problem was always going to be to transfer that comparative success onto the national stage. It died eventually largely on that broken ‘pledge’ and the decision to support Cameron’s Tories. However, I would continue to argue that it was fatally undermined after 1997 by the first Blair government’s reluctance to deliver a real reforming agenda to create a political structure fit for the 21st century, when it had the parliamentary majority to do so.
The first step in that thousand mile journey towards the rehabilitation of local government, certainly in England, perhaps less so in the other UK nations – to become the force it once was – has got to be the transfer of powers from the centre, and the willingness on the part of national government to allow local government to go its own way, which includes the ability to get it wrong. We need to trust local people and not buy the idea that all this can be achieved by a single person imposed on a structure rather than by a democratically responsible council.
Good stuff from John Marriott. It mirrors my own response to the Guardian piece. Actually part of the “transfer” problem is simple visibility. Few voters have heard of the Liberal Democrats in Parliament and most of the national press like to keep it that way. Local Lib Dem Councillors whatever their strengths or weaknesses, have an easier task in making use of more “neutral” local media, which the Guardian columnist commended to the Labour Party!
I largely agree with John Marriott 🙂 !
It has to be said though that actually with the regional mayors, probably local government is a greater force and more seriously considered in itself by the media than it has been for some time – Andy Burnham, Sadiq Khan, Andrew Street, Ben Houchen of Tees Valley – and indeed Ken and Boris before Sadiq.
A relatively welcome attitude of the media is that they are now treating these as contests in themselves and not just as a large referendum on the national state of the parties. Perhaps particularly London – but then most national media is located there.
As I have said before we should be mindful that most election results are pure fiction – as contexts local and national change. And local contests – however much they are or are not about local issues – are still fought in the national context.
One of the slightly disappointing things is that we have underperformed in contests over larger geographical areas such as the London Mayor and West of England Mayoralty since the coalition — with the Greens beating us.
We should though forget about elections (whether we win or lose) and elect ourselves “Mayor” “Councillor” “MP” activists for our area – and go about throwing those metaphorical stones to get things done – pavements mended, climate change solved or whatever – in the spirit of 1970s Liberal’s community politics – which was never about winning elections.
And indeed it is worth remembering many of those that ultimately wield the greatest political influence are either never elected at all or not as an MP. After all as an MP you are just a cardboard cut-out to be wheeled in and out of the lobbies by the whips. And you can argue that of current Lib Dem politicians those that have and are wielding most political power are the likes of Keith House of Eastleigh Borough or others leading councils.
And BTW we should be “marmite” nationally and locally.
Although I am not a fan of the cult of personality, having recognisable former national politicians like Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan in charge of things at local level does direct a certain amount of attention to a particular area. The problem that both gentlemen have encountered, as Labour Mayors under a Tory government, is just how limited their room for manoeuvre actually is. It’s interesting to see how Tory regional Mayors seem to sing small. Perhaps it would be different if the party in power at Westminster were different.
But there we have it. It all depends on central government largesse. What local government needs is the ability to make its own decisions in a clearly defined set of areas and to have the ability to generate the funds needed to make things happen. Of course, my article omitted to mention something equally important as far as England is concerned, namely Regional Government.
As I have written many times, English local government needs to copy local government in the other three nations in the U.K. That means Unitary Councils instead of District and County Councils, together with Town/Parish Councils with the chance of acquiring enhanced powers. That would be for me the first step on that journey, whose distance might not be as long as I first predicted, if the goodwill is there.
Geoff Reid 23rd Jul ’21 – 4:22pm:
Few voters have heard of the Liberal Democrats in Parliament…
All too many have heard and not forgotten as Norman Lamb discovered when campaigning in his former North Norfolk constituency…
