Real recovery starts with local government

I’m sure that some of you may see my name and the title of this article and think: “There he is, banging on about local government yet again”. Guilty as charged, Your Honour. The reason for my ‘banging on’ again has been prompted by an article in today’s Guardian by one of its leader writers, entitled ‘Local Politics is cutting a path for Labour’. Being the Guardian, the answer would of course be Labour. Wouldn’t it? However, the writer’s sudden discovery that there IS political life outside the Westminster bubble is welcome. However, some of us have been well ahead of him down the road to Damascus and, having served as councillors for many years – in my case thirty – we know most of the pitfalls.

What I have discovered is that you can succeed in local government by dint of your personality rather than the colour of the rosette you wear. If Labour is waking up to the potential of local government, why isn’t the party that turned community politics into an art form?

The problem is that, once you get to a position where you can have an effect locally, you come up against the fact that local government is now so beholden to central government that your powers are severely curtailed. Clearly, this sector is crying out for and eminently capable of benefitting from more political and fiscal devolution. So, bring it on!

The writer, despite his new found enthusiasm for local government, still seems to view it as a stepping stone to higher things. After all that’s where Liberal/Tory Joseph Chamberlain and his sons in Birmingham and Labour politicians such as Clement Attlee and Herbert Morrison in London first cut their teeth before moving on to the national stage. Mind you, back then, local government meant something to local people, before successive Tory and Labour governments stripped it of most of its powers and relevance in people’s lives.

Why can’t success at local government level be an end in itself, especially if a Federal U.K. meant that most locally impacting decisions were taken and financed locally? One day, we might well be able to consider things other than COVID. If we ever do and if we can salvage something from the wreckage of our economy, we might want to revisit local government and give it more bite. That’s what I understand by ‘levelling up’.

The partial revival of Liberalism after the 1960s owed a great deal to the ‘pavement politics’ which produced a clutch of Liberal, later Lib Dem, councillors and many innovative Lib Dem run or influenced local councils as well as over 50 MPs. The problem was always going to be to transfer that comparative success onto the national stage. It died eventually largely on that broken ‘pledge’ and the decision to support Cameron’s Tories. However, I would continue to argue that it was fatally undermined after 1997 by the first Blair government’s reluctance to deliver a real reforming agenda to create a political structure fit for the 21st century, when it had the parliamentary majority to do so.

The first step in that thousand mile journey towards the rehabilitation of local government, certainly in England, perhaps less so in the other UK nations – to become the force it once was – has got to be the transfer of powers from the centre, and the willingness on the part of national government to allow local government to go its own way, which includes the ability to get it wrong. We need to trust local people and not buy the idea that all this can be achieved by a single person imposed on a structure rather than by a democratically responsible council.

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.