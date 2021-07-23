Voter ID “straight out of the Trump playbook” – Broxtowe Lib Dems win vote

Where America leads, the UK follows is an old and sometime true adage. Suppression of voter rights in the United States is becoming rampant as the Republicans push to introduce legislation that would isolate the most disadvantaged from voting. Joe Biden has said: “Never before has there been an attempt by state legislatures to take over the ability to determine who won. Not count the votes, determine who won.”

Here, the government is determined to introduce voter ID despite no evidence of widespread fraud. Broxtowe was a pilot area for voter ID and the Lib Dems have taken a stand.

A motion brought forward by the Liberal Democrat Group on Broxtowe Borough Council on July 21 called on the government to abandon the voter ID proposals. Lib Dem councillor Hannah told members:

We hear about the cuts to Universal Credit and the poverty that people are facing, there are likely to be far higher numbers of people disenfranchised by this legislation. As a Liberal Democrat, this absolutely devastates me.

Fellow Lib Dem councillor David Watts added:

This is straight out of the Trump playbook. It is voter suppression. I am staggered that anybody could think this was a good idea.

The Liberal Democrat motion was passed by 18 votes to 12. It read:

There is no evidence that there is any problem in the United Kingdom with voter impersonation. In the 2019 local elections where Broxtowe was a pilot area showed that 231 Broxtowe residents were turned away from polling stations for not having the correct ID, and that of these 69 people failed to return later.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.