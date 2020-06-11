On statues being pulled down and our response

Embed from Getty Images

What should we do with people who tear down public statues? Apply restorative justice techniques.

As Liberal Democrats, I hope we all agree that the statue of Edward Colston should have been removed from its location a long time ago: it represented a very public promotion of someone whose wealth was built from vile acts.

In the back of our minds should be another question – what if a different statue had been pulled down? One where we didn’t quite agree whether it should still be there or not? Where the rights and wrongs of the person’s life weren’t as clear cut? Or where we didn’t feel there was a clear consensus?

More plainly: should we support those committing these acts being prosecuted or not?

We either take the punitive approach – a crime is a crime; or we allow it to pass, with the risk that mob rule ensues on any viewpoint that can get enough people together.

I don’t think we should take either view: we should apply a restorative justice approach to these acts.

In restorative justice, victims and perpetrators are, consensually, brought to together to discuss the act and what can come out of it. The aim is to find a better solution than punishment. There is evidence to show that, for a certain range of crimes, this approach results in much better outcomes for both sides and society.

How would this map onto the Bristol example? In normal restorative justice, the standard two sides in this case would be:

The perpetrator: the people who pulled the statue down

The direct ‘victim’: those responsible for the statue

Where it would differ from standard direction action is there would be more than two sides; to those you’ve got to add:

Black people’s collective consciousness: so some representation from the black community

The small-c conservative response: that it’s ‘mob mentality’ and it should be put back in some form

So we’d have to bring some representatives from all these sides together to discuss not just how the immediate act impacted on them, but also how the inaction impacted them in the first place.

This approach could be applied to numerous other areas: Extinction Rebellion’s road blocks and non violent direct action against airport expansion are but two examples that come to mind.

The important point is to avoid the division between “these people must be punished” and “action was needed” and to build a positive outcome together.

A colleague made the point to me that this issue goes way beyond just statues, into a “very discreet fabric that permeates our society”, one we need to constantly call out.

Together building positive consensuses for the future, acknowledging and tackling this fabric, is the best way out of a dark past.

* Ian Manning is a Liberal Democrat County Councillor on Cambridgeshire County Council, currently his group's lead on the Highways & Transport Committee, and was first elected in 2010.