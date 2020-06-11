On statues being pulled down and our response

What should we do with people who tear down public statues? Apply restorative justice techniques.
As Liberal Democrats, I hope we all agree that the statue of Edward Colston should have been removed from its location a long time ago: it represented a very public promotion of someone whose wealth was built from vile acts.
In the back of our minds should be another question – what if a different statue had been pulled down? One where we didn’t quite agree whether it should still be there or not? Where the rights and wrongs of the person’s life weren’t as clear cut? Or where we didn’t feel there was a clear consensus?
More plainly: should we support those committing these acts being prosecuted or not?
We either take the punitive approach – a crime is a crime; or we allow it to pass, with the risk that mob rule ensues on any viewpoint that can get enough people together.
I don’t think we should take either view: we should apply a restorative justice approach to these acts.
In restorative justice, victims and perpetrators are, consensually, brought to together to discuss the act and what can come out of it. The aim is to find a better solution than punishment. There is evidence to show that, for a certain range of crimes, this approach results in much better outcomes for both sides and society.
How would this map onto the Bristol example? In normal restorative justice, the standard two sides in this case would be:
- The perpetrator: the people who pulled the statue down
- The direct ‘victim’: those responsible for the statue
Where it would differ from standard direction action is there would be more than two sides; to those you’ve got to add:
- Black people’s collective consciousness: so some representation from the black community
- The small-c conservative response: that it’s ‘mob mentality’ and it should be put back in some form
So we’d have to bring some representatives from all these sides together to discuss not just how the immediate act impacted on them, but also how the inaction impacted them in the first place.
This approach could be applied to numerous other areas: Extinction Rebellion’s road blocks and non violent direct action against airport expansion are but two examples that come to mind.
The important point is to avoid the division between “these people must be punished” and “action was needed” and to build a positive outcome together.
A colleague made the point to me that this issue goes way beyond just statues, into a “very discreet fabric that permeates our society”, one we need to constantly call out.
Together building positive consensuses for the future, acknowledging and tackling this fabric, is the best way out of a dark past.
* Ian Manning is a Liberal Democrat County Councillor on Cambridgeshire County Council, currently his group's lead on the Highways & Transport Committee, and was first elected in 2010.
I understand that Baden-Powell’s statue in Poole is now in the cross hairs, so Ian was spot on when he wrote about less clear cut cases.
In my view his approach, of bringing groups together to reach some kind of a consensus, is the only civilized way forward. My fear is that weak authorities, fearful of getting on the wrong side of “public opinion”, will tear down every statue of a person who led a less than perfect life and that this will provoke a right wing back lash. Who will benefit if in our haste to “do the right thing” we simply hand an opportunity to the Yaxley-Lennon’s of this world ?
Ian is right about ‘inclusive talking’ being the right approach; but that talking should happen instead of or before a statue is removed !
I‘m not sure how criminal justice should deal with people if they take the law into their own hands. But I think the emphasis ought to be on making sure where that where removal happens it happens after some inclusive community process. I would be wary of implying it was ok just to do it and talk about it afterwards.
Ian Manning asks – What should we do with people who tear down public statues? Reading this unherd article is a good place to start “Bristol’s woke hypocrisy
The city’s deep inequalities are ignored by activists in favour of headline-grabbing stunts”
https://unherd.com/2020/06/bristols-woke-hypocrisy/?tl_inbound=1&tl_groups%5B0%5D=18743&tl_period_type=3
“Because political activism is dominated by university students, more deep-rooted inequalities are sometimes passed over by campaigners in favour of headline-grabbing stunts. Spectacular public actions can galvanise opinion. But race equality campaigners will want to ensure that superficial change is not a substitute for what has been correctly identified as structural and institutional racism. Too often mere cosmetic change is a feature of liberal identity politics: the diverse boardroom but the overwhelmingly black, poorly paid shop floor. That isn’t equality; nor is the act of pulling down an objectionable statue in a city where residents from Black African and Black Caribbean families have persistently high levels of unemployment.”
“Another bleak irony about last weekend’s protests, was that so many protesters seemed complacent about the spread of a virus which, while perhaps not affecting them, has been disproportionately killing the old, the infirm, and, yes, black people. To point this out while protests were taking place was frowned upon as ‘inappropriate’ or ‘insensitive’ — further proof perhaps that we live in a shallow and unserious culture where raw feelings are given much too much credence.”
“Bristol at times encapsulates our culture’s contemporary shallowness. The city has a propensity to sate itself on its own progressive reputation – while simultaneously ignoring glaring inequalities that exist just beneath the surface. We must hope that the carnivalesque removal of Edward Colston from his plinth at the weekend will not adhere to this familiar Bristolian type: a self-satisfied pat on the back that quickly slips into complacency about the city’s more deep-rooted inequalities.”