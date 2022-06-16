One week to go in Tiverton and Honiton!!!

I rarely use exclamation marks when writing, but it is getting exciting! Next Thursday voters in Tiverton and Honiton will be heading to the polls. And the polls say we are only a couple of per cent behind the Tories. Although, the bookies have us as favourites, there is no room for complacency. It is time to get to Tiverton and Honiton if you can.

The HQs will be open from 9am until 8pm:

Tiverton at 8-9 Mountbatten Road, Tiverton EX16 6SW

Honiton at 118 High St, Honiton, EX14 1JP

If you need or can offer a lift for volunteers on polling week, please complete this form.

Campaigning next week won’t be helped by the national rail strike. Although notionally for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, services are expected to be disrupted for the entire week and overcrowded when they operate. Cue traffic jams at the usual bank holiday pinch spots to am from the south west. However, we Lib Dems are not put off by such matters. We are at the point of winning and we must win. We must pull off the hattrick of three by-election wins in a row.

Great to be back in Tiverton today getting a fantastic response for @RichardFoordLD It’s a clear choice here between Richard and Boris Johnson’s Conservatives pic.twitter.com/eSZJiJZ7C4 — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) June 16, 2022

No one can have missed the pickup in spirit and a sense of “will do, can do” among Lib Dems after the victories in Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire. And now we hope, Tiverton and Honiton will add to the growing momentum to of support for Lib Dems as voters recognise we have the best policies and are committing to representing the electorate rather than our egos.

The Mail reports that a Redfield and Wilton Strategies survey showed the Lib Dems now have 15 per cent support in a poll of national voting intention, up 2 per cent. A Savanta ComRes survey, commissioned by the Lib Dems, found that 43 per cent of rural Conservative voters think the party took rural communities for granted. This was higher among Conservative voters living in villages (48 per cent) and all adults living in rural communities (49 per cent). Ed Davey commented: “This Conservative Government simply doesn’t care about rural parts of the country.”

The Tory candidate for Tiverton and Honiton seems to be struggling a bit. The i has a cute story about her greeting Richard Foord for the first time and saying: “It’s really hard work this by-election thing isn’t it?” Speaking to a meeting of the local NFU, Helen Hurford seemed to be reading from her campaign leaflet. Richard Foord had a more confident and generous approach. Speaking of the disgraced MP, Neil Parish he said; “For all his faults Neil Parish knew his farming. He is a loss to farmers in this constituency. He fought hard for your interests.”

The Guardian reports a survey by the Lib Dems which suggests that of people intending to vote on the day of the Tiverton and Honiton byelection, the Conservatives have 46% support and the Lib Dems 44%. That’s close. It’s close enough to overturn North Shropshire style. A Lib Dem party [no, not that kind of party!] source said:

“The momentum is definitely with the Liberal Democrats in Tiverton and Honiton, but it is not by any means over the line. If we get an army of activists knocking on doors this weekend, we can do it. Whatever happens it’s going to be a very close-run thing.”

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.