Opinion: Liberal Democrat Fairtrade Future welcomes hospital food announcement

One of the things that makes me proud to be a Liberal Democrat is our belief in fairness.

The very first line in the preamble to our Party’s Constitution states ‘The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a free, fair and open society…’

I also love that we are an internationalist party.

Indeed the preamble goes on to state, ‘We look forward to a World in which all people share the same basic rights…’

For me these two elements of our founding principles come together the Fairtrade movement which I’ve long since championed.

Most people have heard of Fairtrade these days, as it is becoming increasingly popular, but for anyone who hasn’t basically it ensures a fairer deal for Developing World farmers and growers by giving them a greater percentage of the amount paid in the West when products bearing the certified Fairtrade label on them (including the produce they farmed/grew) are sold. It makes the market fairer and ensures they get to work and live in better conditions, as well as helping whole communities via the Fairtrade Premium.

Late last year Matt Whittles and I co-founded Liberal Democrat Fairtrade Future (LDFF), our Party’s own grass-roots Fairtrade movement. The Fairtrade Foundation, the governing body of Fairtrade in the UK, welcomed our founding and have said we’re the first party to have such a group. Party President Tim Farron MP and the MP for Leeds North West Greg Mulholland kindly agreed to become our Patrons.

We at LDFF very much welcome today’s news, as part of the Department of Health’s announcement of new Hospital food rules, that ‘Half of Tea and Coffee (served) should be Fairtrade.’

Tim Farron, in a comment for this article, says:

I’m very pleased half of all tea and coffee in all hospitals will be Fairtrade. Fairtrade is the best way for us in the UK to support poor farmers worldwide who would otherwise struggle to compete, and to earn a decent living. I am a big supporter of the Fairtrade movement because it is a liberal issue-standing up for the world’s poorest and working to make a difference.

This is certainly a very encouraging move by the Government in its support of Fairtrade, but we do call on them to go further.

Especially in support of the Fairtrade Foundation’s Make Bananas Fair campaign to ensure a higher percentage of bananas sold in Britain are Fairtrade.

Photo by nagillum

* Mathew Hulbert is Vice Chair of Bosworth Constituency Lib Dems and a former Councillor.