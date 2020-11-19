Optimism, hope and trying not to be Scrooge

Embed from Getty Images

I’m not channelling Ebenezer Scrooge but at one level Christmas is the last thing we should be worrying about at the moment. Yet it drips through media headlines almost on a daily basis. I’m not against bank holidays although many people have had too much in the way of non-working days this year. I suspect I am irritated because Christmas has been put firmly in a political context this year.

Our Prime Minister seems to think he has a supreme obligation to cheer people up while blithely unaware of how much he is capable of depressing us. He does apologise, of course, but he apologises for the wrong things. Managing a country in the midst of a pandemic should not be about saying “I’m sorry but we are all going to have to do the right thing”.

Unsurprisingly I am not against Christian festivals! However for those who see Christmas as a high point for affirming one strand of religious faith there are good models to remember. Easter was for the most part done differently this year. Mosque leaders should be commended for their discipline and messaging during Eid. We should be taking seriously the possibility of the same pattern being required over the Christmas season.

I am not against businesses making a profit out of Christmas, even though I wish there was a more even pattern to business plans and sales expectations across the year. I accept that there was a bit of a difference this year with the pre-Christmas selling season not really getting going until the end of September!

I am not against family celebrations but this year we have to make judgements about the consequences of whatever arrangements we make or don’t make. For those of us who are getting on a bit it will not do to say “I am going to have a really good time this Christmas because it may be my last” because, of course, it is not just about us.

I do not want to dampen enthusiasm about vaccines, and the amazing high speed research that is producing them. But we need a sober recognition of how long it will take to make use of them in an orderly fashion across the population. There are times when we have to distinguish optimism and hope. False optimism can be really cruel and the worst form is the false optimism that costs lives. Responsible leadership means telling people hard truths. It means having a clear sense of priorities that informs planning, including contingency planning.

Happy Christmas may seem a simple message but I hope (yes hope) that this year people can see it as an opportunity to affirm how we value one another, recognise our common humanity and celebrate our interdependence. Meanwhile all l personally really, really want for Christmas is to be around for Christmas 2021.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.