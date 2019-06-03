Organised, radical liberalism is winning liberalism

Big, radical messaging works and when we do it, we win.

That’s the message we should all be taking away from our stunning successes in recent weeks, where saying “bollocks to Brexit” and focusing on the result we want rather than on process and detail has won us MEPs in numbers we could never have dreamed of in January, including an amazing two wins in my own North West seat.

This didn’t happen by accident though. Many of us within the party have been campaigning for the clearest possible anti-Brexit line since 2016, and helped get policy and message in the place we needed it to be in order to win big. To win has meant activists doing great work at every stage of the process – writing policies and amendments, standing for office, delivering leaflets and knocking on doors. Plus, of course, one of the most important and least known bits of what we do, supporting each other and ensuring we don’t burn out. Politics can be a tough business, and we always need to be thinking how we can better support our members who are working on it.

One thing that can help both in ensuring we have strong policy and in challenging our party to do better for activists and members is having organisations that can fight for those things, and the Radical Association, which I’m director of, has been a great part of that in the last few years. Radical Association activists have strongly backed strengthening our stance against Brexit, and also improved party policy in a range of other areas. Last Autumn, for example, the Association supported my amendment to allow anonymised logging of abuse incidents, helping protect our fellow activists, and our activists also successfully won changes to immigration policy to protect foreign spouses coming to the UK, and to economic policy to support cooperative business startups better and end the idea that corporations should only exist to benefit their shareholders.

We’ve recently restarted the Radical Association’s membership lists after a break to sort out tech and GDPR issues, and we’re going to be electing a new committee soon. If the achievements we’ve had so far sound like the sort of thing you want to support in the Lib Dems, and you feel like keeping putting together the strong liberal messaging that just won us two elections, now’s the time to join us.

As well as all members who join by June 10 getting to stand and vote for our 8-member committee, we’ll also be sending questions to the two leadership campaigns to see where they stand on the issues that matter to radical liberalism, and we’ll have policy campaigns for autumn conference as usual as well, all things members can get involved in. We’ve got a huge amount to do – and we hope you’ll be along for the journey with us.

* April Preston is the Director of the Radical Association and candidate for Withington Ward in Manchester