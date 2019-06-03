The Voice

Jo’s Day – 3rd June 2019

By | Mon 3rd June 2019 - 9:55 pm

For both our leadership candidates, today has been relatively quiet after a frenetic weekend.

But there was a common theme in their tweets:

Parliament returns tomorrow and the hustings this weekend are in Scotland and the North East. A full list is here. 

To have a say in this contest, you have to have joined us by Friday. Secure your vote by joining here. 

 

 

 

 

 

  • User AvatarSean Hagan 3rd Jun - 9:56pm
    Richard Kemp is absolutely right to ask “why do so many liberals not see us as their natural home?”. David Raw then suggests that this...
  • User AvatarIan Patterson 3rd Jun - 9:38pm
    Pace Guido Fawkes website, what if Change UK splits three different ways?
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 3rd Jun - 9:35pm
    I would hope that a place could be found for politicians such as Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and even Anna Soubry within the Lib Dem...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 3rd Jun - 9:17pm
    @ Martin No mention of "snide remarks about ministerial limos etc" in my post, Martin. I'll leave that to your expertise. More about what principled...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 3rd Jun - 9:08pm
    There are now rumours that ChUK are on the verge of collapse, with Heidi Allen possibly heading our way. While I feel sorry for some...
  • User AvatarDaniel Henry 3rd Jun - 9:02pm
    Great article. In addition to the points made, I'd like to add that I think Vince's attempts to work with other parties helped us in...