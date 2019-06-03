Ed’s Day – 3 June 2019

After a frenetic weekend, it’s been a quieter day for our two leadership candidates.

Like Jo, Ed had something to say about our unwelcome house guest.

.@realDonaldTrump‘s personal insults to the Mayor of London demonstrate his contempt for us. I’ll proudly protest tomorrow alongside thousands of others who reject Trump’s politics of hate & division and want to keep his hands off our #NHS. #trumpukvisit https://t.co/swynHYLQRT — Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 3, 2019

And he visited a local children’s cancer charity.

Great meeting with Momentum – no, not that lot – it’s a fabulous local charity helping children with cancer, and their families ⁦⁦@MomentumCharity⁩ – check out https://t.co/PLz3hwenZM pic.twitter.com/Xv5lD3Ncgu — Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 3, 2019

Check out Ed’s website for updates.

Parliament returns tomorrow and the hustings this weekend are in Scotland and the North East. A full list is here.

