Ed’s Day – 3 June 2019

After a frenetic weekend, it’s been a quieter day for our two leadership candidates.
Like Jo, Ed had something to say about our unwelcome house guest.
.@realDonaldTrump‘s personal insults to the Mayor of London demonstrate his contempt for us.
I’ll proudly protest tomorrow alongside thousands of others who reject Trump’s politics of hate & division and want to keep his hands off our #NHS. #trumpukvisit https://t.co/swynHYLQRT
And he visited a local children’s cancer charity.
Great meeting with Momentum – no, not that lot – it’s a fabulous local charity helping children with cancer, and their families @MomentumCharity – check out https://t.co/PLz3hwenZM pic.twitter.com/Xv5lD3Ncgu
Parliament returns tomorrow and the hustings this weekend are in Scotland and the North East. A full list is here.
