The Voice

Ed’s Day – 3 June 2019

By | Mon 3rd June 2019 - 10:55 pm

After a frenetic weekend, it’s been a quieter day for our two leadership candidates.

Like Jo, Ed had something to say about our unwelcome house guest.

And he visited a local children’s cancer charity.

Check out Ed’s website for updates.

Parliament returns tomorrow and the hustings this weekend are in Scotland and the North East. A full list is here. 

To have a say in this contest, you have to have joined us by Friday. Secure your vote by joining here. 

