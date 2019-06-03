Vince: Trump is damaging our traditional alliance with America

I’m proud of Vince for not going to the State Banquet in honour of Donald Trump tonight. I am horrified that the biggest welcome our country has is being given to this racist misogynist who has the absolute nerve to slag off London’s mayor as he comes in to land. Trump is an utterly graceless individual.

Vince Cable set out why he opposes Trump’s visit in an interview with BBC News.

We should not be rolling out the red carpet for Donald Trump or involving the royals. Trump is doing great damage to British interests and our traditional alliance with America.#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/66KEiRkB8B — Vince Cable (@vincecable) June 3, 2019

The Lib Dems are joining the Trump protest tomorrow, meeting at 10:30 am outside Canada House on Trafalgar Square.

Are you going to be there? Send us your thoughts and pictures to [email protected]

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings