Caron Lindsay

Vince: Trump is damaging our traditional alliance with America

By | Mon 3rd June 2019 - 11:55 pm

I’m proud of Vince for not going to the State Banquet in honour of Donald Trump tonight.  I am horrified that the biggest welcome our country has is being given to this racist misogynist who has the absolute nerve to slag off London’s mayor as he comes in to land. Trump is an utterly graceless individual.

Vince Cable set out why he opposes Trump’s visit in an interview with BBC News.

The Lib Dems are joining the Trump protest tomorrow, meeting at 10:30 am outside Canada House on Trafalgar Square.

Are you going to be there? Send us your thoughts and pictures to [email protected]

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

