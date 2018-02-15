Our Immigration System is not fit for purpose!

There was a time when a letter in support of an Asylum claim from an MP or Peer would be pretty certain of a reply from the Home Office. People have received permission to stay in the United Kingdom following such letters. Deportation decisions have been reversed. It is not too much to claim that lives might have been saved.
That is not the case today. I myself am still waiting for six or seven responses.
Tens of thousands of Home Office decisions on an individual’s status have been declared unsound. – the initial decision found to be wrong and reversed on appeal. In 2005, 13,221 decisions were declared unsound. In 2010 , 35,563 decisions and in 2015, 17,581.
When I get the numbers for the intervening years it could be that there have been a quarter of a million wrong decisions by the Home Office in the last ten years!! A QUARTER OF A MILLION!! If these folk hadn’t gone to appeal they could have been wrongly deported!
Imagine trying to plan the next move. No helpful legal advice. Penniless. The heartache. And all because of a decision that was overturned on appeal. Something is seriously wrong.
I had not been long in the House of Lords when it was decided in 2006 that every first-time applicant for a UK Passport was to have a face-to-face interview. 69 interview centres were set up at a cost of £93 million and about 600 staff. The government stated, “Interviews will be carried out in 69 local interview offices across the UK…over 95% of the population will live within one hour’s travelling time of their nearest office. “
But in a Parliamentary answer last week I was told that 57 of these centres had been closed. Only 12 remained!
These were;
- Belfast Law Society House Belfast BT1 3GN
- Birmingham Kensington House 6F, Suffolk Street, Queensway Birmingham B1 1LN
- Durham Freemans Reach Durham DH97 1PA
- Glasgow Northgate Glasgow G4 0DX
- Leeds Part GF, 33 Park Place Leeds LS1 2RY
- Liverpool Passport Office, 101 Old Hall Street Liverpool L3 9BD
- London Globe House London SW1V1PN
- Newport Nexus House, Usk Way Newport NP202DW
- Peterborough Aragon Court Peterborough PE1 1QG
- Plymouth Mayflower House Plymouth PL1 1LD
- Portsmouth Building 1000 GF, Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road Portsmouth PO6 3EZ
- Salford Quay Dallas Court Salford Quays M50 2GF
It’s a long, long way from Shetland to Glasgow ! from Holyhead to Newport! Little wonder that any confidence we might have had in our Immigration system has vanished.
* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords
Thank you for an important piece.
Is the creation of such an inefficient socio-political mechanism part of a more general policy of control power?
It seems remarkably similar to the disability assessment system in its disorientating but consistent obstruction, manifest lack of visible reason and behaviours which result in applicants being emotionally weakened.
It is generally accepted that most asylum applications across the world are economic migrants. It is also the accepted law of asylum that you ask for asylum in the first safe country you arrive at.
With the possible exception of a few who come by air most of those applying for asylum in this country have travelled through several safe countries to get here, and have no legal right to be allowed to remain under asylum rules. Across much of the EU where they are much tougher than we are, there systems are designed to make the country unattractive to economic migrants, where they constantly complain that the generosity of the UK is exacerbating the problem not helping it.
The LibDems need to make a choice, either work to get a system where real asylum seekers get the best possible protection we can offer them, or ensure they don’t by promoting the idea that economic migration and asylum are one and the same thing.
By promoting the idea that every fit and healthy migrant from Sub Saharan Africa should be allowed to stay for no other reason than they want to, then you are creating the situation for an immigration catastrophe going forward. Ethiopia had a population of 35 million in 1980, and currently has a population of 108 million expected to rise to 125 million with 15 years. This population growth is repeated across every country in the region and beyond. NIgeria 73 million in 1980, and is 196million today. These countries cannot sustain themselves at an adequate, how many Ethiopians and NIgerians should we allow into this country if they can get here, 5 million each, 10 million each, the number wanting to come is endless as there population growth is now exponential and uncontrollable.
Barnaby: Sorry, but it’s simply not the case that most asylum seekers are economic migrants. The vast majority are refugees or people escaping certain death in their homeland – to which our benevolent home office often try to return them.
In order to have an immigration system that works and is fair we have to make a number of prior decisions.
1. We accept refugees and those fleeing oppression or we don’t. As a Liberal I welcome refugees and asylum seekers, as any generous democracy should.
2. We need to decide if our economy and NHS can work without EU workers and economic migrants. The evidence is that they can’t.
3. If our economy can’t function without migration/immigration then we have to decide how many people we need to change that and then put into place a fair and easily understood system for managing that.
4. We have to decide as a country to stop demonising people who come here to work or to escape wars and persecution. This means providing the resources to welcome and integrate immigrants into our communities.
For far too long we have allowed the agenda of the right to dominate the discussion on immigration, preferring the easy life of not getting involved in the debate or pandering to or not challenging the inherent racism of the anti immigrant brigade.
As the son of an immigrant, one who came here to escape almost certain death in Nazi Germany, this is not an academic issue. Had my mother not been allowed to remain here, she would almost certainly have been rounded up and killed as her aunt and cousin and many other relatives were. She would not have met my father and I would not be here to debate this issue. My daughter would have not been able to serve as Yorkshire and the Humber MEP. The list is endless.
Until 1962, the UK had relatively open borders and commonwealth citizens could come here freely to live and work and they did, to the great economic benefit of the UK. Then racism intervened in the shape of Enoch Powell and others and the doors were slammed shut. Later came the absolutely disgraceful restrictions on Uganda Asians who were being expelled by Idi Amin.
Liberals have always opposed this. There is no reason why Liberal Democrats should not continue to expose the vicious racism that now rules the home office and speak up for the benefits to the UK of people from other countries to help boost our economy and work in our NHS.
Mick Taylor: My recollection is that the Uganda Asians were not only allowed to come here but they were welcomed and provided with help to find jobs. My old firm took one but he soon left to get a better job elsewhere and was rather patronising about our well meaning efforts. Do you think a small island should take everyone who wants to settle here and where would they go ? If we paid people a decent wage for doing difficult jobs local people might be willing to do them. How long will Bangladesh be able to cope with the Rohinga people ? I am afraid this will inevitably lead to war unless those who persecute minorities or people they dislike are dealt with firmly