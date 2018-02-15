Kirsten Johnson

“Utterly damning report” on PIP and ESA Assessments

Yesterday, the government published the latest Work and Pensions Select Committee report on PIP and ESA Assessments.

The benefits system is clearly failing – asking a claimant how they caught Down’s Syndrome is appalling. One lady was put down as able to walk her dog, even though she did not own a dog and could hardly walk.

The most vulnerable in our society are not being properly supported, enabled, protected and listened to, but rather treated disdainfully and cruelly.

Stephen Lloyd MP, Liberal Democrat DWP spokesperson, said :

This is an utterly damning report from the Select Committee on the quality, or lack of, from the government’s PIP and ESA assessments programmes.

It’s clear far too many assessments are inadequate for this system to continue in it’s current form.

This also comes on the day where the DWP has put out a deplorable tweet reminding people that as today is Valentines Day, they will be checking that benefits claimants are declaring they live with a partner or else. It’s obvious this Conservative government knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.

This is proof that the Liberal Democrat position of stripping the assessment contract from corporate behemoths such as ATOS and Capita and bringing them in-house as a public service, is the only practical and humane way forward.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.

  • Jayne mansfield 15th Feb '18 - 10:56am

    @ Kirsten Johnson,
    I had mentioned this report earlier in a different thread, so thank you for the article which will have more prominence

    It should be required reading.

  • David Raw 15th Feb '18 - 11:21am

    I’m glad Kirsten has provided a download of this report. As Jayne says, it should be compulsory reading and I’m glad she highlighted it earlier.

    When the legislation was passed, with whipped Liberal Democrat support, some of us contacted our Lib Dem parliamentarians pointing out the dangers – which have now proved to be true. I regularly see the outcome now at my local food bank.

    It is not enough for Stephen and his colleagues to say it is a damning report when he voted for the Act. A clear statement of “We got it wrong” might just begin to rebuild a bit of credibility for the Liberal Democrats. My hunch is it will need a change of government to make any substantial change to this chaotic cruel system.

