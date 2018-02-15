Merlene Emerson

Inaugural meeting of the Race Equality Policy Working Group

By | Thu 15th February 2018 - 12:45 pm

On 13 February, eve of Valentine’s Day, members of the Race Equality Policy Working Group met for the first time at LDHQ. I mention Valentine’s Day because this is very much a labour of love for those of us who have volunteered to assist the Party in its policy making on this important subject.

The first meeting was also timely for another reason: it follows the issue last week of Lord Alderdice’s report on Race, Ethnic Minorities and the culture of the Liberal Democrats and an email from our leader, Vince Cable MP, calling on each and every member to play their part in changing the culture of the Party.

Dubbed “Morrissey 2”, this was the long-awaited report pushed for by certain members of the Ethnic Minority Liberal Democrats (EMLD) in the footsteps of the Morrissey Review in 2014 that had focussed on gender issues. The Policy Working Group could not sensibly proceed to criticise the Government or various institutions for not tackling race inequality if we have not examined our own Party’s reputation and record. In fact, Lord Alderdice had in his report referred to both EMLD and our Working Group as having significant roles to play.

The remit for the Working Group is extremely wide, from Education and Employment to Health, Criminal Justice system, under representation in Politics and more. To help navigate the vast waters, Debbie Weekes-Bernard, policy and research manager from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation came to share about her seminal work on “Poverty, Ethnicity and the labour market.”

Highlighting the drivers of poverty such as unemployment, economic inactivity, austerity and the freezing of benefits, as well as in-work poverty, she provided evidence of why those from BaME communities have been the worst hit. 14 million people currently live in poverty (defined as living on 60% of median income) 19% of these are white, 50% Bangladeshi (for example), while 30% of Black African graduates are over qualified for the jobs that they are in.

We had an interesting interchange of ideas including looking at ways of encouraging employers to raise the wages of the lowest paid as a way of increasing productivity, by ranking companies for their record of diversity and inclusion and for better retraining of skills. A question posed on the effectiveness of Job Centre Plus brought the loudest guffaws.

The Working Group will be meeting another 5 times before the Autumn Conference when we will be presenting a Consultation Paper. In the meanwhile, we are open to suggestions and would welcome evidence not only from experts from think tanks but also from ordinary members to learn from your experiences. Please do not hesitate to contact either myself or Jonathan Everett of the Policy Unit at LDHQ.

The following are members of the Working Group (in alphabetical order):

Sam Al-Hamdani, Susannah Austin, Hina Bokhari, Brendan d’Cruz, Kishan Devani, Andrew de Whalley, Neville Farmer, Issan Ghazni MBE (Vice-Chair), Jon Hannah, James Jennings, Susan Juned (FPC rep), Dr Mohsin Khan, Tahir Maher, Dr Bablin Molick, Meher Oliaji, Marisha Ray, Pramod Subbaraman and myself (Chair).

 

* Merlene Emerson is is Vice-Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee and an executive member of Liberal International British Group. She is Co-founder of Chinese Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

One Comment

  • Mick Taylor 15th Feb '18 - 5:33pm

    I welcome the start of this working group. However if it only considers the effect race has on how ethnic minority members of our party are perceived and treated, it will fail.
    There are many aspects of race equality that will be difficult to discuss, especially the way some ethnic minority groups treat women and LGBT Plus people.
    In a party such as ours where we have a basic belief in equality regardless of race, gender, sexuality or religion, we cannot turn a blind eye when people who want to be members of our party treat women badly or refuse to accept LGBT plus people.
    So good luck to the working party but please don’t forget the rights of women , or LGBT plus individuals in your deliberations.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 16th Feb - 12:42am
    @ nvelope2003 Do you watch or listen to the BBC? If you do, do you think the programmes are worse than the alternatives? I don’t...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 16th Feb - 12:41am
    @ Neil Sandison Lots of people say that Labour didn’t explain how they would finance their spending programme, but they are wrong. Labour like us...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 16th Feb - 12:30am
    Because of the interaction between parish councils and the councils in the tiers above them, it is an excellent way to get to learn about...
  • User AvatarRoland 16th Feb - 12:19am
    @Shelia Gee - re: the Irish border - I'm a little surprised that you haven't realised that fundamentally for the British position to hold sway,...
  • User AvatarJoeB 16th Feb - 12:09am
    Michael, see link http://www.credoeconomics.com/georgist-macro-economics-and-the-land-value-tax/ for discussion of macroeconomic impact of rent seeking activity. "Economic cycles tend to end in “bubbles”. The rising price of particular...
  • User AvatarRoland 15th Feb - 11:54pm
    Given the systems in place to regulate overseas students, visas etc., the number of students who enter the UK each year and who leave the...