Richard Maxwell

Framing the message…

By | Thu 15th February 2018 - 4:02 pm

23rd June 2016, you probably remember where you were, you probably remember thinking “How did we lose this? How did this happen?”

There were many reasons, but one big one was messaging.

Messaging and, in particular, framing. Framing is how we approach an argument, the context we give to a debate.

You see, that figure we kept on disputing, £350m, only reinforced the Leave campaign’s message. Every time we presented the truth about this false figure we brought the topic of discussion, or the frame, onto the Leave campaign’s message.

Why are we giving money to the EU? Why do we give them control for money? These are the questions which the voters would be thinking about when that figure is debated. We reinforced Leave’s message. This is how framing works.

Framing matters, but we don’t talk about it much as Lib Dems. We are scientific factual people. So we talk about policy, and campaign tools, and how to increase membership; but rarely framing.

This is why I’m creating the “Lib Dem Framing Forum”. This forum is for Lib Dems to discuss, debate and ask about framing messages.

Have a local policy about pot holes you want to campaign on (of course, we all do)? Then use the Framing Forum to ask others how to sell that message. Want to debate national messaging? Then use the forum. Want to share knowledge on messaging? Use the forum.

It yours to use. Together we can raise the messaging in the Lib Dems, and through it, raise the status of Liberal values in the UK.

This forum obviously won’t solve all our problems, but it will help shed some light on what we want to talk about.

The 23rd June 2016, was a rough day for all of us. We can stop it happening again, and promote our values, our ideals. Get what we want done, done. We can get our message across, not theirs. We can bring the Liberal Democrats back to the forefront of forming the future of Great Britain again.

Let’s talk about framing. Frame what we say so people hear, and in doing so, win.

Find the Lib Dem Framing Forum here.

* Richard Maxwell joined the party in 2015 and has a keen interest in communications.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Nonconformistradical 15th Feb '18 - 5:17pm

    Apparently you don’t want contributions from non-Facebook users…?

  • David thorpe 15th Feb '18 - 5:36pm

    Excellent article and initiative-but yes I think you need to take it beyond Facebook.

  • Gordon 15th Feb '18 - 6:17pm

    I’m another non-Facebooker

  • Glenn 15th Feb '18 - 9:07pm

    I dunno, I think that when policies are not popular or elections are lost there’s a tendency to blame messaging and framing rather than rethinking policy. New Labour did a lot of messaging and reframing, as did this Party during the coalition years. I suspect it doesn’t work out that well in the long run.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 16th Feb - 12:42am
    @ nvelope2003 Do you watch or listen to the BBC? If you do, do you think the programmes are worse than the alternatives? I don’t...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 16th Feb - 12:41am
    @ Neil Sandison Lots of people say that Labour didn’t explain how they would finance their spending programme, but they are wrong. Labour like us...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 16th Feb - 12:30am
    Because of the interaction between parish councils and the councils in the tiers above them, it is an excellent way to get to learn about...
  • User AvatarRoland 16th Feb - 12:19am
    @Shelia Gee - re: the Irish border - I'm a little surprised that you haven't realised that fundamentally for the British position to hold sway,...
  • User AvatarJoeB 16th Feb - 12:09am
    Michael, see link http://www.credoeconomics.com/georgist-macro-economics-and-the-land-value-tax/ for discussion of macroeconomic impact of rent seeking activity. "Economic cycles tend to end in “bubbles”. The rising price of particular...
  • User AvatarRoland 15th Feb - 11:54pm
    Given the systems in place to regulate overseas students, visas etc., the number of students who enter the UK each year and who leave the...