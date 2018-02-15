Framing the message…

23rd June 2016, you probably remember where you were, you probably remember thinking “How did we lose this? How did this happen?”

There were many reasons, but one big one was messaging.

Messaging and, in particular, framing. Framing is how we approach an argument, the context we give to a debate.

You see, that figure we kept on disputing, £350m, only reinforced the Leave campaign’s message. Every time we presented the truth about this false figure we brought the topic of discussion, or the frame, onto the Leave campaign’s message.

Why are we giving money to the EU? Why do we give them control for money? These are the questions which the voters would be thinking about when that figure is debated. We reinforced Leave’s message. This is how framing works.

Framing matters, but we don’t talk about it much as Lib Dems. We are scientific factual people. So we talk about policy, and campaign tools, and how to increase membership; but rarely framing.

This is why I’m creating the “Lib Dem Framing Forum”. This forum is for Lib Dems to discuss, debate and ask about framing messages.

Have a local policy about pot holes you want to campaign on (of course, we all do)? Then use the Framing Forum to ask others how to sell that message. Want to debate national messaging? Then use the forum. Want to share knowledge on messaging? Use the forum.

It yours to use. Together we can raise the messaging in the Lib Dems, and through it, raise the status of Liberal values in the UK.

This forum obviously won’t solve all our problems, but it will help shed some light on what we want to talk about.

The 23rd June 2016, was a rough day for all of us. We can stop it happening again, and promote our values, our ideals. Get what we want done, done. We can get our message across, not theirs. We can bring the Liberal Democrats back to the forefront of forming the future of Great Britain again.

Let’s talk about framing. Frame what we say so people hear, and in doing so, win.

Find the Lib Dem Framing Forum here.

* Richard Maxwell joined the party in 2015 and has a keen interest in communications.