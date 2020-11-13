Our party can seize on the spirit of the times

Embed from Getty Images

Liberalism’s answer to populism, I believe, is to give people what they really want, not what the forked tongues of populism tell them they want. Hopefully in the USA a majority has now chosen a President to give them what they really want.

But here in Britain we still have a populist Prime Minister with his inadequate government. There is still Lockdown, winter weather and seasonal colds and ‘flu yet to come – and the looming problems of Brexit, with or without a last-minute trade deal, before most of us can expect to share in a new vaccine.

There is some comfort in the government’s U-turn on providing vouchers for free school meals in each holiday, and in the continuation of the furlough scheme till March. We have been surprised at seeing a Tory government abandon their previous obsession with running down the Deficit, instead increasing it vastly, to save jobs and livelihoods and retain some spending power in the economy.

Yet this coming winter is likely to be a hard one, with many working-age people poorer if they have been on furlough, and especially if they have been made unemployed and are struggling to find a new job or restart their self-employment business. What will the government do then?

We know the Tory instinct will be to put up taxes – not to affect the wealthiest much, naturally, but to ask most people to contribute more. And among them, the millions of people now on welfare benefits will be expected to tighten their belts and ask no more than they can get now, inadequate as that is to prevent people falling into poverty.

However, the tide is turning. The British Social Attitudes Survey new annual report shows that the hardening of views on social security of the last few years has started to go into reverse. Their survey reveals attitudes have changed and this year more members of the public agree with the statement, ‘benefits are too low and cause hardship’ than last year. And fewer believe that ‘benefits are too high and discourage work’. This survey was conducted between July and October last year, so its findings are likely to be even more affirmed this year, when since March the number of people receiving Universal Credit has doubled to six million.

Next March, our party at our Spring Conference can seize the initiative. We will have the opportunity to demand that the government accepts the need for a continuing and increasing commitment of care for the people. A new post-Virus Social Contract is required, to compensate for this year of anxiety, real suffering, hardships and increasing poverty. Just as Liberal William Beveridge’s great reform plan of 1942 showed how to deal with the social evils of his time after the Second World War, so we can show how fitting it is for Lib Dems today to demand a Beveridge-2 Plan and set out the reforms that are so desperately needed.

Increased welfare benefits are certainly required, as a first step towards ending poverty, with flesh on the bones of our universal basic income project. But also, efforts should be made and plans laid for better paid and more secure jobs in a growing economy, because working in the gig economy keeps people poor. So does having to pay too much for a rented home. Training opportunities must be increased to help both young people and those nearing retirement to find work. Health and social care provision must be integrated and properly funded, and the run-down local authority back-up services replenished.

This should be our Beveridge 2 Plan, to be worked out and campaigned for. The International Monetary Fund urged our government at the end of October to increase public spending and forget about debt for the time being. Yes: this is what we should be demanding. Only once the economy is fully restored and those made unemployed because of Covid-19 are back in employment can we concern ourselves with reducing the National Debt as a proportion of GDP.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.