Vaccine breakthrough takes our eye off the ball

Forgive me if I seem the pre-Christmas Scrooge, but I can’t get as excited as everyone else at the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that has sent share prices rocketing (or falling) and a member of Sage saying we’ll be back to normal by the spring. I feel we are in danger of taking our eye off the ball.

The tendency when any of us are faced with a big problem is to see if we can solve it with minimum effort. It’s understandable; our lives are fairly full, so problems are irritants. But sometimes a problem requires a structural rethink, demanding root and branch reform rather than just tinkering with a failing element of the whole.

Issues like Covid-19 and climate change are problems that demand root and branch reform of the way the world does business, yet we are treating them like irritants. With climate change, we know our lifestyles are warming the planet to dangerous levels, yet we cling to the hope that some technology – like electric cars or planes running on biofuels – can be invented to stop us having to confront how we live and allow us to go back with a clear conscience to the life we know.

It’s the same with Covid. Although we don’t know for certain what caused it, the most likely explanation is our breaking down the barriers between the human and animal realms, to the point where bats, pangolins and perhaps even mink mingle with humans and cause a highly contagious killer virus. We need to look at our global lifestyle and re-establish that barrier, among other things through eating less meat and leaving forests intact – measures that will also help in the fight against climate change.

Yet instead, we hope for the magic wand of technology in the form of a vaccine. To me, it has long felt like lazy journalism or lazy politics to throw in the half-sentence “until we have a vaccine” to any thought about the coronavirus. It’s as if we don’t want to face up to the need to address the fundamental failings in our modus vivendi, and that can be dangerous.

The hope that a vaccine will conquer Covid has already led us to a frightening development: demonising those who question vaccination. Anyone who raises legitimate questions – and there are plenty of questions – risks being lumped into a category increasingly called ‘Anti-Vaxxers’, who in turn are lumped in with the conspiracy theorists. This probably stems from the scare stories put about by Andrew Wakefield with his alleged link between MMR and autism; the link was totally discredited (as was Wakefield) but still caused enough alarm to reduce MMR vaccination rates. That was worrying, but to use that as a reason to dismiss rational questioning of vaccines and vaccination is Orwellian in its stunting of proper thought and debate (and illiberal).

This is not the forum to go into why certain questions about vaccination are legitimate, and what questions must still be asked before any Covid vaccine should be considered acceptable. But what frightens me about the disproportionate enthusiasm for this week’s Pfizer-BioNTech announcement is that it plays into the popular myth that the scientists will wave their magic wand and we don’t need to address fundamental issues about the way we live after all.

Our response to the development of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be to welcome it as a potential tool with which to fight off the coronavirus, but – for a variety of reasons – not see it as something that can awaken us from the Covid nightmare so we can pretend it never happened. The two biggest things we can do is to recognise that there is no going back to the old normal, and that the fight against climate change is heavily interlinked with the fight against Covid-19.

And we do well to remember that this week’s announcement was not from a peer-reviewed medical journal but from a corporate press release. Yet even when a peer-reviewed journal does approve a coronavirus vaccine, we must still keep our eyes on the bigger ball we should be playing, not the illusory ball that will tinker round the edges but not solve our fundamental problem.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.