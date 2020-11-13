Observations of an expat: 2024

There are few certainties in American politics at the moment, but I think we can say (with fingers and toes crossed) that Donald Trump has lost the presidential election; Joe Biden will be inaugurated on 20 January 2021 and Trump will leave the White House (one way or another) on or about the same day.

But what will the obese, orange-faced narcissist with the bouffant hair style do once he has exited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?

Well, he will be 74 years old. He could simply retire to Mar-a-Lago and work on his golf handicap. He doesn’t have to worry about money. In addition to the billions of which he constantly boasts, Trump will receive an ex-president’s pension of $207,800; free healthcare; a staff and Secret Service protection.

That scenario, however, seems unlikely, Donald Trump is the ultimate illustration of power as an aphrodisiac. He thrives in the limelight and wilts in the shade. Donald Trump will want to continue as disrupter-in-chief outside elected office.

To do so, requires money. This may attract him back to his property roots and a global real estate empire. It badly needs attention as most of his investments are in leisure and travel-related property which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the problem with a return to real estate is that the Trump brand has been tarnished. While he was a rising star and then president everyone wanted to do business with him or his family. Doing business with a defeated and petulant president who is a right-wing ideologue would be too much of a political statement for most businessmen.

Another possibility is the media mogul route, either with his own television network, or, in tandem with an existing conservative platform. It he goes the latter route the most likely partner is the ultra-right wing One America News Network. Fox has been ruled out after they unceremoniously ditched him on election night.

Trump is a made for television personality. He is also a connoisseur of controversy. He would use a media platform to attack the Biden Administration with a barrage of conspiracy theories, lies and misinformation. And people will tune in to listen and buy the products he advertises. More than 71.5 million Americans voted to keep him in the White House.

The media platform seems the most likely scenario, especially as there have been reports that son-in-law Jared Kushner has been busy raising funds for just such a possibility. A television network—or even just a programme—could become a vehicle for a second run at the White House in 2024.

If Donald himself doesn’t make the attempt then he could support one of his family, all of whom he sees through the reflective lens of his own glory. Donald Jr has refused to deny that he may run for the presidency. It has also been suggested that Ivanka could be the first woman president and the less bombastic Jared Kushner is lurking quietly in the background.

There are, however, a few substantial legal hurdles which Trump will need to overcome out of office. While he was president, Trump, was immune from prosecution. But the legal vultures are already circling ready to swoop down one minute after 12 noon on 20 January 2021 (the time he officially ceases to be president). Chief vulture is New York District Attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., who has a long list of alleged crimes including state tax evasion, fraud and a variety of other financial irregularities. On top of that Trump’s niece Mary is planning to sue him for fraud and conspiracy; two women who claim Trump sexually assaulted them have outstanding defamation suits against him and two other women claim they were paid hush money by the Trump Organisation in violation of election law.

Trump has indicated that he will avoid prosecution by pardoning himself just before leaving office. Well, not only is this constitutionally suspect, but the presidential pardon only applies to federal crimes. A number of the charges relate to state crimes. Some legal experts believe that Trump could face his first indictment within three months of leaving office.

There is also the question of financial liquidity. The New York Times reported that the president will have $300 million in loans fall due over the next few years. Failure to pay could lead to bankruptcy. But then the president is no stranger to that financial state.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”