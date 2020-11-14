Economic planning, obesity, and lessons from Japan

Whilst many have discussed obesity as a national health problem, this framing ignores the curtailing of individual liberty that obesity produces; from the limits it often imposes on everyday activity to wide-ranging health risks and even potentially shortened lifespans. This framing is probably why the substance of obesity discourse revolves around how this often agency limiting phenomena is supposed to be ameliorated by limiting agency.

As a Liberal whose BMI straddles the line between overweight and obese, I think that obesity reduction policies should be based on expanding the agency of people, rather than curtailing it through Pigouvian taxes or even outright fat shaming.

This can be achieved by learning from the successes of other countries, primarily Japan. According to the 2017 OECD report the rate of obesity in Japan was 3.7% among people aged 15 years and older, whilst in contrast, the OECD average was 19.5% and that figure stood at 26.9% in the UK.

What explains this low rate of obesity?

More regular exercise?

About 25% of Britons age over 16 are classed as “physically inactive” as of 2017/18 whilst at the same time over 40% of Japanese people (aged 18 and over) admit they don’t exercise or take part in sports activity.

A lack of poverty?

As of 2017, 15.7% of Japanese people lived on 50% of median household income or less, compared to 11.9% of people in the UK.

So, what is going here?

A good answer comes in the form of a YouTube video by an American expat living in Japan. As a person who has lived in two different societies, he provides a unique perspective on Japanese and American diets and a beautifully simple thesis for Japan’s lack of obesity; Japanese people have access to cheap, varied and convenient healthy food in a way Americans (or indeed Britons) don’t.

An American wanting to eat breakfast out is often stuck with the choice of a McGriddle with hash browns or pancakes at Denny’s. In contrast, a Japanese person going to one of their nation’s 5000 rice bowl establishments (specifically Sukiya, one of the big 3) can get a bowl of plain rice, Miso soup with seaweed, an egg, baked fish plus a potato salad for 390 Yen (or about $4). Sushi, rice bowls, packets of stew and salads are all available at Japanese convenience stores (which are 10 times more numerous per square kilometre than in the US) for a reasonable price. An Izakaya (which is a standard drinking establishment in Japan), offers a broad range of fairly healthy food options ranging from grilled fish, edamame beans and Konbu salad. Japanese people also consume far less sugary beverages their American counterparts owing to customary free tea with meals, and the nation’s 5.52 million vending machines offering customers cold black coffee and various types of unsweetened iced tea (as opposed to just Coca-Cola and the like).

The lesson is clear.

If we want a healthier Britain, we need to make it easier for people to buy healthy food that is varied, convenient and above all cheap. The expansion of choice as a means to lower obesity rates is a policy solution that should be accepted by liberals of all stripes. However, given the extent to which food provision within this country would have to change, a different policy instrument must be used. One which British Liberalism has not for advocated since the middle of the last century.

Economic planning.

The Liberal Party in the early 1960s saw the need to modernise British industry in the face of outdated industrial practices and customs, through economic planning with the 1964 Liberal manifesto calling for a national plan for growth. The Director of Research at Liberal Party Headquarters, Harry Cowie, was one of the most notably proponents of this approach. He argued there was much historical precent for British Liberalism to accept some form of planning, stating in Why Liberal? : ‘Liberals introduced the first Town and County Planning Act and the Coal Mines Wages Act… Of eighteen factory Acts since 1833, Liberals have been responsible for twelve.’

That being said Cowie did not see economic planning as inherently good; deriding Labour’s state-centric approach to it (rather than a dialogue between enterprise and the state) and the Conservatives’ priorities of short-term economic growth (rather than a focus on the long term). He also saw the need for democratic oversight, stating ‘Planned intervention by the State… is acceptable to Liberals so long as it is open to democratic control’. Indeed, these thoughts were echoed in the 1964 manifesto, which called for such measures to ‘be drafted…in consultation with industry and the unions and then submitted to Parliament for debate and approval.’

When solving a widely publicised issue this party should be conscious of framing the issue in a Liberal way and call for a Liberal solution; and reducing obesity rates by expanding agency via economic planning is just such a solution.

* William Francis is a Liberal Democrat member & activist, former vice-President of the University of Lincoln Liberal Democrat society (2018-2019) & candidate for the Lib Dems for Glebe ward in the City of Lincoln local elections 2019.