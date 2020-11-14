Lib Dems mark Diwali

Ed Davey has released this message for Diwali, highlighting how friends and family are not able to celebrate as they would wish because of the Covid restrictions:

My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali this year. pic.twitter.com/WwmAiEP47V — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) November 14, 2020

Layla Moran also posted a message talking about how she in her teaching days would celebrate Diwali with colour and joy.

Wishing everyone in Oxford West and Abingdon and beyond a very happy #Diwali this year! pic.twitter.com/saZfpHVwaf — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali from all of us at LDV.