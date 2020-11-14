Lib Dems mark Diwali

The Voice

Ed Davey has released this message for Diwali, highlighting how friends and family are not able to celebrate as they would wish because of the Covid restrictions:

Layla Moran also posted a message talking about how she in her teaching days would celebrate Diwali with colour and joy.

Happy Diwali from all of us at LDV.

