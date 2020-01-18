Web Magpie

Our President on the timetable for the leadership election

By | Sat 18th January 2020 - 7:01 pm

Our party President and Co-leader, Mark Pack has just commented on the leadership election timetable on his blog:

The Board discussed in some detail different possible options for the timetable, and we carefully considered the pros and cons of, for example, having a leadership election that took place sooner. Considerations such as wanting to get our review of last year’s elections done first and also avoiding distracting key activists from the May elections were weighed against the benefits of having a new leader sooner.

The close of nominations date will also be the qualifying cut-off for being able to vote in the election. It’s therefore a key date for recruiting and renewing party membership.

